RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
I started seeing reports out of Italian media that he died.
https://www.repubblica.it/spettacoli...40/?ref=search
The Wrap seems to be the first US site reporting and confirm:
https://www.thewrap.com/ray-stevenso...sher-rrr-rome/
https://www.repubblica.it/spettacoli...40/?ref=search
The Wrap seems to be the first US site reporting and confirm:
Ray Stevenson, a longtime character actor best known for starring roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and the “Rome” television show, has died at the age of 58. He had most recently made his Indian cinematic debut playing the imperialist bad guy in S.S.Rajamouli’s Tollywood smash ‘RRR.’ While his passing has been confirmed, the cause of death is currently undisclosed.
More to come…
More to come…
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,307
Received 2,411 Likes on 1,593 Posts
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Damn, thats too bad. I liked him a lot. He never quite made it to leading man status although I thought he was a great Frank Castle in The Punisher. He always had a big presence in the movies he was in.
58 is way too young and he always looked like he was in decent shape. I wonder what the cause of death is.
58 is way too young and he always looked like he was in decent shape. I wonder what the cause of death is.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,362
Received 2,627 Likes on 1,944 Posts
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Damn that’s too bad. And he’s in the new Ahsoka series as well. The last thing I watched with him was Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday.
#5
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
If you've never watched Rome on HBO... do yourself a favor and get on that.
#6
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,362
Received 2,627 Likes on 1,944 Posts
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
I guess he was in Italy working on a movie as I see on his IMDB and that’s why the Italian media reported it as dex posted. Sounds like it was a sudden passing.
#7
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Yea, this is what the Italian article (via Google translate) said:
Died while shooting his last film on Ischia, Ray Stevenson , the British actor was 59 years old. His death occurred this morning at the Rizzoli hospital on the island. Stevenson had been shooting Cassino on Ischia for a few days , directed by Frank Ciota and in which Ugo Dighero also stars . On Saturday afternoon he suffered an illness that required hospitalization.
Today the actor's conditions, already very serious at the time of hospitalization, have worsened and shortly after he died.
Today the actor's conditions, already very serious at the time of hospitalization, have worsened and shortly after he died.
#8
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off