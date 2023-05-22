RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)

Quote:

Died while shooting his last film on Ischia, Ray Stevenson , the British actor was 59 years old. His death occurred this morning at the Rizzoli hospital on the island. Stevenson had been shooting Cassino on Ischia for a few days , directed by Frank Ciota and in which Ugo Dighero also stars . On Saturday afternoon he suffered an illness that required hospitalization.



Today the actor's conditions, already very serious at the time of hospitalization, have worsened and shortly after he died.