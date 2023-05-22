DVD Talk Forum

RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)

RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)

   
05-22-23, 12:08 PM
RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
I started seeing reports out of Italian media that he died.
https://www.repubblica.it/spettacoli...40/?ref=search

The Wrap seems to be the first US site reporting and confirm:

Ray Stevenson, a longtime character actor best known for starring roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and the “Rome” television show, has died at the age of 58. He had most recently made his Indian cinematic debut playing the imperialist bad guy in S.S.Rajamouli’s Tollywood smash ‘RRR.’ While his passing has been confirmed, the cause of death is currently undisclosed.

More to come…
https://www.thewrap.com/ray-stevenso...sher-rrr-rome/
05-22-23, 12:14 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Damn, thats too bad. I liked him a lot. He never quite made it to leading man status although I thought he was a great Frank Castle in The Punisher. He always had a big presence in the movies he was in.

58 is way too young and he always looked like he was in decent shape. I wonder what the cause of death is.
05-22-23, 12:33 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Damn that’s too bad. And he’s in the new Ahsoka series as well. The last thing I watched with him was Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday.
05-22-23, 12:36 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Damn so sad
05-22-23, 12:39 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
If you've never watched Rome on HBO... do yourself a favor and get on that.
05-22-23, 12:40 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
I guess he was in Italy working on a movie as I see on his IMDB and that’s why the Italian media reported it as dex posted. Sounds like it was a sudden passing.
05-22-23, 12:44 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
Yea, this is what the Italian article (via Google translate) said:
Died while shooting his last film on Ischia, Ray Stevenson , the British actor was 59 years old. His death occurred this morning at the Rizzoli hospital on the island. Stevenson had been shooting Cassino on Ischia for a few days , directed by Frank Ciota and in which Ugo Dighero also stars . On Saturday afternoon he suffered an illness that required hospitalization.

Today the actor's conditions, already very serious at the time of hospitalization, have worsened and shortly after he died.
05-22-23, 12:47 PM
Re: RIP: Ray Stevenson (The Punisher)
