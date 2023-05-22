Reality (2023, D: Satter) S: Sydney Sweeney
Reality (2023, D: Satter) S: Sydney Sweeney
The truth cannot be redacted. The HBO Original film #Reality is coming to Max on May 29.
On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney) returned from running errands to find two FBI agents at her home in Augusta, Georgia. Over the next two hours, the Air Force veteran and yoga instructor is questioned on her involvement in the leaking of classified documents about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. Don't miss the riveting film based on FBI transcripts.
