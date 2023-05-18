View Poll Results: What did you think of Fast X?
Fast X (Fast & Furious 10) (2023, D: Leterrier ) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Fast X (Fast & Furious 10) (2023, D: Leterrier ) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
The end of the road begins.
Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinemas most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent theyve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past whos fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everythingand everyonethat Dom loves, forever.
In 2011s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didnt know was that Reyes son, Dante (Aquamans Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.
Dantes plot will scatter Doms family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dantes vengeance.
Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.
The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesnt hold the same fondness for Doms crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Doms past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mias Abuelita Toretto.
Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback. www.thefastsaga.com
Rating: PG-13 (Intense Sequences of Violence, Action, Language, Some Suggestive Material)
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/fast_x
Screenings start at 2pm today.
There is one credit scene.
