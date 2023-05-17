The Creator (2023, D: Edwards) S: Washington, Chan, Watanabe, Simpson, Voyles, Janney

Quote:

20th Century Studios, New Regency, and Entertainment One released a trailer for the epic sci-fi action thriller The Creator, opening in theaters on Friday, September 29. The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney.



Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the warand mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory only to discover the world-ending weapon hes been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.



Directed by Gareth Edwards, the films screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.

