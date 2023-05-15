The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover
The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover
Check out the trailer for Outpost, an upcoming movie starring Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, and D.R. Anderson.
After a violent assault, a woman asks her best friend for help escaping an abusive ex. Shes given a job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and its suddenly a fight to save herself and the town.
Outpost, written and directed by Joe Lo Truglio, is coming to theaters and On Demand on May 19, 2023.
