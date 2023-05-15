The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover

Quote:

Check out the trailer for Outpost, an upcoming movie starring Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, and D.R. Anderson.



After a violent assault, a woman asks her best friend for help escaping an abusive ex. Shes given a job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and its suddenly a fight to save herself and the town.



Outpost, written and directed by Joe Lo Truglio, is coming to theaters and On Demand on May 19, 2023.