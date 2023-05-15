DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover

   
Old 05-15-23, 04:22 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,439
Likes: 0
Received 3,689 Likes on 2,512 Posts
The Outpost (2023, W/D: Lo Truglio) S: Beth Dover


Check out the trailer for Outpost, an upcoming movie starring Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, and D.R. Anderson.

After a violent assault, a woman asks her best friend for help escaping an abusive ex. Shes given a job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and its suddenly a fight to save herself and the town.

Outpost, written and directed by Joe Lo Truglio, is coming to theaters and On Demand on May 19, 2023.
Joe Lo Truglio's directorial debut... directing his wife.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The One and Only Asian movies reviews, comments, news, and appreciation thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.