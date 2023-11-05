God is a Bullet (2023, D: Cassavetes) S: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx
When detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female escapee, Case Hardin. Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save his daughter while Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power.
