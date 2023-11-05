DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

God is a Bullet (2023, D: Cassavetes) S: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

God is a Bullet (2023, D: Cassavetes) S: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx

   
Old 05-11-23, 10:21 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,395
Likes: 0
Received 3,673 Likes on 2,502 Posts
God is a Bullet (2023, D: Cassavetes) S: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx


When detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female escapee, Case Hardin. Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save his daughter while Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983 D: Marquand) S: Hamill, Ford, Fisher, Williams

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.