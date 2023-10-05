DVD Talk Forum

Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck

   
05-10-23, 05:04 PM
Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
Who's more famous, in your opinion?


05-10-23, 05:11 PM
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
Sorry, but "who f*cking cares" is the answer here.
05-10-23, 05:17 PM
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
Damon was way more famous at one point but I think they're about equal now.
05-10-23, 05:17 PM
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
It's probably Affleck because he lives a much more high-profile social life in public. It goes without saying that Damon is the more respected actor.
