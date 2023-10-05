View Poll Results: Who is more famous?
Ben
0
0%
Matt
0
0%
They are equally famous
0
0%
Who?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
#2
Senior Member
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 502
Received 117 Likes on 84 Posts
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
Sorry, but "who f*cking cares" is the answer here.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 6,736
Received 116 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
Damon was way more famous at one point but I think they're about equal now.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,066
Received 4,474 Likes on 3,042 Posts
Re: Who's More Famous? Damon or Affleck
It's probably Affleck because he lives a much more high-profile social life in public. It goes without saying that Damon is the more respected actor.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off