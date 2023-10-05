DVD Talk Forum

Flamin' Hot (2023, D: Longoria) S: Garcia, Gonzalez, Haysbert, Rivera, Shalhoub, Walsh

   
Flamin' Hot (2023, D: Longoria) S: Garcia, Gonzalez, Haysbert, Rivera, Shalhoub, Walsh



Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ June 9

FLAMIN HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon

Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones
Reviews from SXSW: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/flamin_hot
