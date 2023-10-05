Flamin' Hot (2023, D: Longoria) S: Garcia, Gonzalez, Haysbert, Rivera, Shalhoub, Walsh

Quote:

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ June 9



FLAMIN HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon



Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones