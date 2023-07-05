DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations

   
Old 05-07-23, 03:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,144
Received 187 Likes on 160 Posts
Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
So I'm curious of actors who were forced to do a movie due to contractual obligations. This doesn't include sequels.

Two examples I can think of are Edward Norton in The Italian Job (he had signed a 3-picture deal with Paramount, the first two were Primal Fear and The Score) and the other is Alec Baldwin with Mercury Rising.
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 03:23 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,109
Received 2,589 Likes on 1,915 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
I'm pretty sure at the height of his career, Stallone had a multi-picture deal with Warner Bros

He made 6 movies for them from 1986-1995

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 03:46 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,751
Received 916 Likes on 706 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Arnold had to do Conan the Destroyer for Dino de Laurentis, so they had to wait for him to finish before they filmed his scenes in Terminator 1.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 03:47 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 11,386
Received 185 Likes on 139 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Bruce Willis (facing a lawsuit from them), agreed to a three picture deal at a reduced salary for Disney (Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Kid) due to what happened on Broadway Brawler.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broadway_Brawler

Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Arnold had to do Conan the Destroyer for Dino de Laurentis, so they had to wait for him to finish before they filmed his scenes in Terminator 1.
Michael Biehn shared this recently in relation to that:

Post


Last edited by bluetoast; 05-07-23 at 03:53 PM.
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 04:27 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,792
Received 262 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
I think Bill Murray was forced to be in Ghostbusters 2016.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 04:46 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,439
Received 212 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
This happened all the time in Old Hollywood. James Cagney, Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland rebelled against Jack Warner for putting them in so many crappy movies. Even if they lost in court, Warner wound up putting them in fewer and better movies in Cagney's and Davis's cases. De Havilland won and left Warners for Paramount where she won two Academy Awards.

Marlon Brando was under contract to Fox and refused to do THE EGYPTIAN (1954). Eventually he was over a barrel and agreed to make DESIREE, where he played Napoleon, to finish the contract. That same year, 1954, he made ON THE WATERFRONT and won the Oscar.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 06:20 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,581
Received 97 Likes on 87 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Originally Posted by Ash Ketchum View Post
This happened all the time in Old Hollywood.
Much to the dismay of Humphrey Bogart (Who was forced to appear as a zombie doctor in The Return of Doctor X)
Mondo Kane is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 07:15 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,992
Received 4,464 Likes on 3,036 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
I don't know what the actual deal was, but I don't think I've ever seen an A-List star more seemingly acting in a contractually obligated manner than Jennifer Lawrence in the X-Men First Class sequels.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
TheMovieman (05-07-23)
Old 05-07-23, 07:23 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,711
Received 172 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Every Elvis movie
GuessWho is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 07:54 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 8,582
Received 62 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Roy Scheider - Jaws 2

Thought he did a hell of a job too. Would never have known his heart wasn't into it as his performance has a very thoughtful, grounded arc to it- both within the film as well as showing a natural progression from the original film.
Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 08:55 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,126
Received 661 Likes on 446 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Originally Posted by Paul_SD View Post
Roy Scheider - Jaws 2

Thought he did a hell of a job too. Would never have known his heart wasn't into it as his performance has a very thoughtful, grounded arc to it- both within the film as well as showing a natural progression from the original film.
Woah I never wouldve guessed that. I agree. I liked his performance.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 09:28 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,751
Received 916 Likes on 706 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations



Michael Biehn shared this recently in relation to that:

Post

Which is weird since Milius had nothing to do with the Conan sequel, unless he did initially and then left, but Arnold was contractually made to stay. Milius has no Conan the Destroyer credits.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 10:00 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 1,546
Likes: 0
Received 27 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Keanu Reeves - The Watcher (2000)

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news

Spoiler:
Keanu Reeves has claimed that he was press-ganged into starring in the serial killer thriller The Watcher after a friend forged his signature on the contract. Unable to conclusively prove the forgery, Reeves says that he finally agreed to take the role rather than face a protracted legal battle.

The Watcher was directed by Joe Charbanic, an erstwhile buddy of Keanu who has also filmed the actor on tour with his rock band Dogstar. The movie starred the Matrix hero as a menacing killer who taunts James Spader's overwrought cop. At the time of filming, there were reports that Reeves was unhappy that what he had envisaged as a minor role had been made the centre of the film. He was also rumoured to have been outraged to discover that he was receiving a reported $1.5m (£1.03m) less than his co-star Spader.

Now it transpires that Reeve's annoyance ran deeper still. "I never found the script interesting, but a friend of mine forged my signature on the agreement," he told the Calgary Sun newspaper. "I couldn't prove he did and I didn't want to get sued, so I had no other choice but to do the film." Reeves says that other legal stipulations mean that he has had to wait twelve months after the film's US release before being able to go public with his anger. "If it's September that means it's been a year, so I can finally talk," he told the newspaper.

At the time of its release, Reeves refused to promote The Watcher. In the event, however, the film spent two weeks at the top of the US box office. But Charbanic's picture met with largely negative reviews and Reeves's villainous turn was pinpointed by many as a major flaw. "Short of getting Angela Lansbury or Rodney Dangerfield or Lassie for the part, the miscasting could not be more complete," wrote the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw. "Keanu is profoundly wrong as a serial killer."




﻿
Match is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 10:17 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,144
Received 187 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Originally Posted by Match View Post
Keanu Reeves - The Watcher (2000)

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news

Spoiler:








﻿
Forgot about that one.
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-23, 10:27 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,992
Received 4,464 Likes on 3,036 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
wrote the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw. "Keanu is profoundly wrong as a serial killer."
The joke's on him I doubt that anyone as ever killed more people on camera than John Wick.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
RocShemp (05-07-23)
Old 05-07-23, 11:49 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 41,447
Received 1,477 Likes on 1,141 Posts
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
I believe Channing Tatum was forced to be in that second GI Joe movie (where they killed him off, probably to appease him).

Not sure if it was a rumor or not but Jennifer Garner presumably didn't want to do Elektra

And then there's Mike Myers and the Cat in the Hat...
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Hush (2016) d: Mike Flanagan

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.