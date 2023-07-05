Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Thread Starter
Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
So I'm curious of actors who were forced to do a movie due to contractual obligations. This doesn't include sequels.
Two examples I can think of are Edward Norton in The Italian Job (he had signed a 3-picture deal with Paramount, the first two were Primal Fear and The Score) and the other is Alec Baldwin with Mercury Rising.
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
I'm pretty sure at the height of his career, Stallone had a multi-picture deal with Warner Bros
He made 6 movies for them from 1986-1995
Re: Actors Forced to do a Movie Due to Contractual Obligations
Arnold had to do Conan the Destroyer for Dino de Laurentis, so they had to wait for him to finish before they filmed his scenes in Terminator 1.
Bruce Willis (facing a lawsuit from them), agreed to a three picture deal at a reduced salary for Disney (Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Kid) due to what happened on Broadway Brawler.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broadway_Brawler
Michael Biehn shared this recently in relation to that:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broadway_Brawler
Last edited by bluetoast; 05-07-23 at 03:53 PM.
I think Bill Murray was forced to be in Ghostbusters 2016.
This happened all the time in Old Hollywood. James Cagney, Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland rebelled against Jack Warner for putting them in so many crappy movies. Even if they lost in court, Warner wound up putting them in fewer and better movies in Cagney's and Davis's cases. De Havilland won and left Warners for Paramount where she won two Academy Awards.
Marlon Brando was under contract to Fox and refused to do THE EGYPTIAN (1954). Eventually he was over a barrel and agreed to make DESIREE, where he played Napoleon, to finish the contract. That same year, 1954, he made ON THE WATERFRONT and won the Oscar.
I don't know what the actual deal was, but I don't think I've ever seen an A-List star more seemingly acting in a contractually obligated manner than Jennifer Lawrence in the X-Men First Class sequels.
Roy Scheider - Jaws 2
Thought he did a hell of a job too. Would never have known his heart wasn't into it as his performance has a very thoughtful, grounded arc to it- both within the film as well as showing a natural progression from the original film.
Michael Biehn shared this recently in relation to that:
Which is weird since Milius had nothing to do with the Conan sequel, unless he did initially and then left, but Arnold was contractually made to stay. Milius has no Conan the Destroyer credits.
Keanu Reeves - The Watcher (2000)
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news
Keanu Reeves has claimed that he was press-ganged into starring in the serial killer thriller The Watcher after a friend forged his signature on the contract. Unable to conclusively prove the forgery, Reeves says that he finally agreed to take the role rather than face a protracted legal battle.
The Watcher was directed by Joe Charbanic, an erstwhile buddy of Keanu who has also filmed the actor on tour with his rock band Dogstar. The movie starred the Matrix hero as a menacing killer who taunts James Spader's overwrought cop. At the time of filming, there were reports that Reeves was unhappy that what he had envisaged as a minor role had been made the centre of the film. He was also rumoured to have been outraged to discover that he was receiving a reported $1.5m (£1.03m) less than his co-star Spader.
Now it transpires that Reeve's annoyance ran deeper still. "I never found the script interesting, but a friend of mine forged my signature on the agreement," he told the Calgary Sun newspaper. "I couldn't prove he did and I didn't want to get sued, so I had no other choice but to do the film." Reeves says that other legal stipulations mean that he has had to wait twelve months after the film's US release before being able to go public with his anger. "If it's September that means it's been a year, so I can finally talk," he told the newspaper.
At the time of its release, Reeves refused to promote The Watcher. In the event, however, the film spent two weeks at the top of the US box office. But Charbanic's picture met with largely negative reviews and Reeves's villainous turn was pinpointed by many as a major flaw. "Short of getting Angela Lansbury or Rodney Dangerfield or Lassie for the part, the miscasting could not be more complete," wrote the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw. "Keanu is profoundly wrong as a serial killer."
Thread Starter
Keanu Reeves - The Watcher (2000)
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2001/sep/11/news
wrote the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw. "Keanu is profoundly wrong as a serial killer."
I believe Channing Tatum was forced to be in that second GI Joe movie (where they killed him off, probably to appease him).
Not sure if it was a rumor or not but Jennifer Garner presumably didn't want to do Elektra
And then there's Mike Myers and the Cat in the Hat...
Not sure if it was a rumor or not but Jennifer Garner presumably didn't want to do Elektra
And then there's Mike Myers and the Cat in the Hat...
