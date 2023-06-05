Re: Favorites of 2023 (So far)

Even though we're almost halfway through the year, I haven't seen a whole lot of 2023 releases (because I'm still catching up on 2022 stuff).

So far I've seen:

M3gan (2023) D: Gerard Johnstone Jan 28th

Jung_E (2023) D: Yeon Sang-ho Jan 2nd

Knock At The Cabin (2023) D: M. Night Shyamalan Feb 6th

80 For Brady (2023) D: Kyle Marvin Feb 18th

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) D: Peyton Reed Feb 22nd

Cocaine Bear (2023) D: Elizabeth Banks Feb 25th

65 (2023) D: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Mar 9th

Champions (2023) D: Bobby Farrelly Mar 15th

You People (2023) D: Kenya Barris Mar 15th

Creed III (2023) D: Michael B. Jordan Mar 20th

Scream VI (2023) D: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Mar 23rd

A Good Person (2023) D: Zach Braff Apr 4th

Air (2023) D: Ben Affleck Apr 6th

Dungeons & Dragons (2023) D: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley Apr 13th

Renfield (2023) D: Chris McKay Apr 17th

Mafia Mamma (2023) D: Catherine Hardwicke Apr 18th

Infinity Pool (2023) D: Brandon Cronenberg Apr 18th

The Popes Exorcist (2023) D: Julius Avery 19th

Evil Dead Rise (2023) D: Lee Cronin Apr 21st

The Super Mario Brothers Movie (2023) D: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Apr 25th

Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) D: Kelly Fremon Craig May 1st

Big George Forman (2023) D: George Tillman Jr. May 2nd

Róise & Frank (2023) D: Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy May 4th

Enys Men (2023) D: Mark Jenkin May 6th



Quite a few of these I enjoyed a great deal, but nothing that really knocked me over, especially compared to this time last year, when I'd had great experiences seeing The House, Studio 666, The Batman, X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Norsemen.



The only one that stands out for me is Enys Men, but it's a weird experimental thing that gets the edge by being so different, but I'd probably forget quick if it was stacked up against stuff like The Lighthouse or even Blonde.

