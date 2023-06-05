Favorites of 2023 (So far)
Favorites of 2023 (So far)
I wanted to start a running tab of your favorites of the year. As of now, I think the best are "A Thousand and One" and "Rye Lane". I still haven't seen "John Wick 4", "Air", "Evil Dead Rises" or "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" yet. But all my friends tell me they are great. I also enjoyed "Missing", "M3GAN", "Plane", "Cocaine Bear" and "Renfield". But they most likely won't be included on my best of 2023 list.
Re: Favorites of 2023 (So far)
Even though we're almost halfway through the year, I haven't seen a whole lot of 2023 releases (because I'm still catching up on 2022 stuff).
So far I've seen:
M3gan (2023) D: Gerard Johnstone Jan 28th
Jung_E (2023) D: Yeon Sang-ho Jan 2nd
Knock At The Cabin (2023) D: M. Night Shyamalan Feb 6th
80 For Brady (2023) D: Kyle Marvin Feb 18th
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) D: Peyton Reed Feb 22nd
Cocaine Bear (2023) D: Elizabeth Banks Feb 25th
65 (2023) D: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Mar 9th
Champions (2023) D: Bobby Farrelly Mar 15th
You People (2023) D: Kenya Barris Mar 15th
Creed III (2023) D: Michael B. Jordan Mar 20th
Scream VI (2023) D: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Mar 23rd
A Good Person (2023) D: Zach Braff Apr 4th
Air (2023) D: Ben Affleck Apr 6th
Dungeons & Dragons (2023) D: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley Apr 13th
Renfield (2023) D: Chris McKay Apr 17th
Mafia Mamma (2023) D: Catherine Hardwicke Apr 18th
Infinity Pool (2023) D: Brandon Cronenberg Apr 18th
The Popes Exorcist (2023) D: Julius Avery 19th
Evil Dead Rise (2023) D: Lee Cronin Apr 21st
The Super Mario Brothers Movie (2023) D: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Apr 25th
Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret (2023) D: Kelly Fremon Craig May 1st
Big George Forman (2023) D: George Tillman Jr. May 2nd
Róise & Frank (2023) D: Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy May 4th
Enys Men (2023) D: Mark Jenkin May 6th
Quite a few of these I enjoyed a great deal, but nothing that really knocked me over, especially compared to this time last year, when I'd had great experiences seeing The House, Studio 666, The Batman, X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Norsemen.
The only one that stands out for me is Enys Men, but it's a weird experimental thing that gets the edge by being so different, but I'd probably forget quick if it was stacked up against stuff like The Lighthouse or even Blonde.
Re: Favorites of 2023 (So far)
Id say John Wick 4 and Guardians 3 for me.
Re: Favorites of 2023 (So far)
Inside with Willem Dafoe
