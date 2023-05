Untitled Blair Witch Sequel (D: Park)

Quote:

Found footage masterpiececame along and changed the game back in 1999, subsequently spawning its own sprawling universe of media, including official follow-up films in 2000 and 2016 as well as multiple books and video games that have served to deepen the lore. But how much longer do we have to wait for anothermovie?As you may recall, it had been reported last April that Lionsgate was looking to relaunch thefranchise, and Production Weekly brings us an update this week.Production Weekly informs us thathas been hired to directfor Lionsgate, and it’s reportedly targeting a late summer/fall shoot. Park is a British writer/director who helmed last year’s, and his directing credits also include “Strange Events” (2015),(2017), and(2019).Of particular note, the production company attached to the project is, the team behind the original. These details have not been confirmed by Lionsgate at this time, but bothandare listed as producers. The original found footage classic from 1999 was written and directed by Myrick and Sánchez.(2016), directed by Adam Wingard, wasn’t exactly a big hit at the box office, but the original film’s directors have never given up hope on someday returning to the franchise to pump new life into it. Oddly enough, creators Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez didn’t have much creative input on either of the follow-up films, despite having a wealth of ideas.