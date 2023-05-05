DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Blair Witch Sequel (D: Park)

Untitled Blair Witch Sequel (D: Park)

   
Untitled Blair Witch Sequel (D: Park)
Found footage masterpiece The Blair Witch Project came along and changed the game back in 1999, subsequently spawning its own sprawling universe of media, including official follow-up films in 2000 and 2016 as well as multiple books and video games that have served to deepen the lore. But how much longer do we have to wait for another Blair Witch movie?

As you may recall, it had been reported last April that Lionsgate was looking to relaunch the Blair Witch Project franchise, and Production Weekly brings us an update this week.

Production Weekly informs us that Oliver Park has been hired to direct Untitled Blair Witch Sequel for Lionsgate, and its reportedly targeting a late summer/fall shoot. Park is a British writer/director who helmed last years The Offering, and his directing credits also include Strange Events (2015), Still (2017), and A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio (2019).

Of particular note, the production company attached to the project is Haxan Films, the team behind the original Blair Witch Project. These details have not been confirmed by Lionsgate at this time, but both Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez are listed as producers. The original found footage classic from 1999 was written and directed by Myrick and Sánchez.

Blair Witch (2016), directed by Adam Wingard, wasnt exactly a big hit at the box office, but the original films directors have never given up hope on someday returning to the franchise to pump new life into it. Oddly enough, creators Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez didnt have much creative input on either of the follow-up films, despite having a wealth of ideas.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/...for-lionsgate/
Re: Untitled Blair Witch Sequel (D: Park)
This is great news. I loved Wingard's effort as well. He did a good job of showing the time loss and the monster reveal (No, it wasn't the Blair witch).

If they put the effort in again, it should turn out well.

