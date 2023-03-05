Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Spoiler:

Adam Warlock looked great in his few scenes but felt kind of wasted and the High Evolutionary ended up being your garden variety screaming madman rather than the cool, calculating figure I felt he should have been. This movie was far more brutal and dark than a lot of Marvel movies yet feels like it evaded any real consequences for its darkest scenes. James Gunn's constant needle drops worked for the first movie but by now it's all a bit laboured, I felt. Drax, Nebula and Mantis all had some great lines, but kind of like Picard, I felt like the press hype for this movie has been building up the idea that this movie is a lot more final for the characters than it really turns out to be. Everyone could come back for a Vol 4 if needs be.