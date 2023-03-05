View Poll Results: What did you think of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3?
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Rating: PG-13 (Intense Sequences of Violence, Action, Strong Language, Suggestive/Drug References, Thematic Elements)
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gua...e_galaxy_vol_3
There are two scenes in the credits.
Screenings start tomorrow at 3 pm.
Re: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
For me tomorrow at 4pm Dolby Cinema.
Re: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Ill be seeing it Friday night in Dolby.
Re: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023, D: Gunn) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Great looking movie, some very cool sets and creature designs, although like most of the Guardians movies I never quite felt the characters were as cool and interesting as the movie tries to tell us they are. It's better than Vol 2 in my opinion, though, and Rocket's story arc is by far the best part.
Spoiler:
Adam Warlock looked great in his few scenes but felt kind of wasted and the High Evolutionary ended up being your garden variety screaming madman rather than the cool, calculating figure I felt he should have been. This movie was far more brutal and dark than a lot of Marvel movies yet feels like it evaded any real consequences for its darkest scenes. James Gunn's constant needle drops worked for the first movie but by now it's all a bit laboured, I felt. Drax, Nebula and Mantis all had some great lines, but kind of like Picard, I felt like the press hype for this movie has been building up the idea that this movie is a lot more final for the characters than it really turns out to be. Everyone could come back for a Vol 4 if needs be.
