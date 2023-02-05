Re: Movies You Love to Hate (Or Hate to Love)

Quote: L. Ron zyzzle Originally Posted by "elevated horror"?

It's a phrase in modern film criticism that refers to stuff like Ari Aster's work, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Panos Cosmatos... and individual films like, et cetera. It's typically aesthetically grounded while dealing with more psychological elements and surrealism. Often people will say the movie is "about" something.In reality, I just think good horror has basically always been that way, but societal anxieties and audiences have changed, as well as newer filmmakers with different voices rising up to the big leagues.The idea of it is big enough in the horror community that it's discussed in: Uh,. It's an amazing meditation on motherhood and grief.: Well, it's elevated horror.: You know, it's like scary, but with complex, emotional and dynamic underpinnings. It's not just some schlocky, cheeseball nonsense with wall-to-wall jump scares.