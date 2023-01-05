Untitled SNL 10/11/75 Opening Night Film (D: Reitman)
EXCLUSIVE: After helping relaunch the Ghostbusters franchise for Sony Pictures, Jason Reitman is reuniting with the studio to tell the behind the scenes story for the premiere of one of more iconic shows in TV history. Source tell Deadline, Reitman is set to direct an untitled original screenplay for Sony which is based on the real-life behind the scenes accounts of the opening night of Saturday Night Live. Reitman will also reteam with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-scribe, Gil Kenan, to co-write the script.
The film will be set on Oct. 11th, 1975, where a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasnt, as we countdown the minutes in real time to the infamous words, Live From New York, its Saturday Night.
The screenplay is based on an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with all the living cast, writers, and crew.
Reitman and Kenan are currently in production on the follow up to Sony Pictures Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which Kenan is directing. After the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman and Kenan signed an overall producing deal with Sony Pictures.
Producing alongside Reitman and Kenan, will be their long time partners Jason Blumenfeld and Erica Mills who are currently on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel.
Besides Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman is the director of best known for his critically acclaimed work on Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air and Young Adult. As a producer, Reitman produced Damien Chazelles Whiplash, Jean-Marc Vallees Demolition and the cult hit Jennifers Body, by director Karyn Kusama.
Kenan has directed films such as the Oscar-nominated Monster House (a Sony Pictures release), City of Ember and last years A Boy Called Christmas.
Reitman is repped by WME and Alan Wertheimer. Kenan is repped by WME and Robert Offer.
I mean so many stories have been told over the years in various tv specials and documentaries but it sounds like a neat idea for a movie. I like the idea of a period Comedy as those movies are very rare.
I will watch it
a ferocious troupe of young comedians
"Feeding Wolverines" should be the title of the movie.
If its not called Live From New York Ill eat my hat!
Could be interesting and I generally like Jason Reitman as a director. Not a huge SNL fan for the most part, but as a period piece centering around the conception of the show and its first episode it could be interesting.
Do not envy whoever is cast as theyll be compared to a really great crew idolized beyond belief.
Yeah, that's a great book. I'd be definitely down for a film like this, but it will be tricky to get right.
