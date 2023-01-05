Witchboard -- remake
Witchboard -- remake
EXCLUSIVE: Madison Iseman (Jumanji franchise), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram) and Charlie Tahan (Ozark) have signed on to star alongside Stranger Things Jamie Campbell Bower in Chuck Russells remake of the 80s supernatural horror Witchboard, which is now in production in Montreal.
The new film watches as recovering drug addict Emily (Iseman), her fiancé Christian (Dominguez) and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans French Quarter. A darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits, with Christian then seeking help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste. Babtiste, however, has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtistes mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all then part of a dangerous game that puts Emilys very soul at risk.
Details as to Desplat and Tahans roles havent been disclosed.
Russell is directing from his script co-written by Greg McKay, with the pair set to produce alongside Kade Vu and Bernie Gewissler, in an A-Nation Media production. The exec producers are Eric Schiermeyer, Sarah Buxton, John Paul Isham and Walter Josten.
Why remake an already perfect film?
The only good thing about the original movie was the chick from the Whitesnake videos showing bush.
