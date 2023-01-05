DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Witchboard -- remake

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Witchboard -- remake

   
Old 05-01-23, 03:39 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,336
Likes: 0
Received 3,662 Likes on 2,493 Posts
Witchboard -- remake
EXCLUSIVE: Madison Iseman (Jumanji franchise), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram) and Charlie Tahan (Ozark) have signed on to star alongside Stranger Things Jamie Campbell Bower in Chuck Russells remake of the 80s supernatural horror Witchboard, which is now in production in Montreal.

The new film watches as recovering drug addict Emily (Iseman), her fiancé Christian (Dominguez) and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans French Quarter. A darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits, with Christian then seeking help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste. Babtiste, however, has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that binds them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtistes mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all then part of a dangerous game that puts Emilys very soul at risk.

Details as to Desplat and Tahans roles havent been disclosed.

Russell is directing from his script co-written by Greg McKay, with the pair set to produce alongside Kade Vu and Bernie Gewissler, in an A-Nation Media production. The exec producers are Eric Schiermeyer, Sarah Buxton, John Paul Isham and Walter Josten.
https://deadline.com/2023/05/witchbo...re-1235352012/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 05:23 PM
  #2  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,586
Received 752 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: Witchboard -- remake
Why remake an already perfect film?
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-03-23, 10:13 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
DaveyJoe's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Maryland
Posts: 19,287
Received 147 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: Witchboard -- remake
That synopsis doesn't sound much like the original film.
DaveyJoe is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-03-23, 10:31 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 41,029
Received 1,889 Likes on 1,350 Posts
Re: Witchboard -- remake
The only good thing about the original movie was the chick from the Whitesnake videos showing bush.
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Movies You Love to Hate (Or Hate to Love)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.