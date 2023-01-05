Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone

Since most people who watch Stallone movies are people who know his movies from the 80s or 90s, it's not stupid to use the IP. It's not going to be Top Gun: Maverick, but John Rambo, Rocky Balboa and Creed have all been received well. The Expendables, which was a new franchise, but banked on the 80s nostaliga was successful, so I do understand the notion.



If we get something like Daylight and they call it Cliffhanger 2 I'm totally fine with it.