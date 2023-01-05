Untitled Cliffhanger sequel D: Waugh S: Stallone
Untitled Cliffhanger sequel D: Waugh S: Stallone
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel D: Waugh S: Stallone
Will journalists ever learn the difference between the terms "reboot" and "sequel"? They keep using the terms interchangeably, but they mean something different.
I don't see a need for a sequel to this movie. Most will barely remember much form the original movie. I don't see where a sequel is necessary or needed. Ace Venture: When Nature Calls did the best spoof of this movie.
Ana Lily Amirpour was supposed to direct a reimagining a few years ago. She is still on this as a producer. Interesting.
It doesn’t sound like there is a studio attached to distribute this. Tri-Star was the distributor of the first one 30 years ago, but I think Studio Canal has the production rights.
And that article is written weird. Headline says Reboot, which it’s not, and the body of story says sequel.
I actually watched Cliffhanger a few weeks back and the movie still holds up. Most of the action is still looking great. No one needs a sequel, but I'm thankful for every well produced Stallone movie and Waugh has made some solid action flicks.
No sequel is ever needed. So we should retire that cliche. If they have a good story, then sure why not? Waugh is a talented action director and it’s always good to have Sly.
Cliffhanger is a movie I forgot all about. I dont think Ive even thought about this movie in the last 20 years.
I remember enjoying the bell out of it on the mid-90s though.
I also remember using the helicopter at the beginning as my go-to demo to show off the possibilities of surround sound with my first DVD player back in the day.
Im totally down for a sequel with Sly. Though I seem to recall Janine Turner got all weird and religious-y over the years. I dont see her returning.
Since most people who watch Stallone movies are people who know his movies from the 80s or 90s, it's not stupid to use the IP. It's not going to be Top Gun: Maverick, but John Rambo, Rocky Balboa and Creed have all been received well. The Expendables, which was a new franchise, but banked on the 80s nostaliga was successful, so I do understand the notion.
If we get something like Daylight and they call it Cliffhanger 2 I'm totally fine with it.
Itd be cool if Rooker came back.
Rooker coming back would be good, though the chances of his character getting killed as a motivator for Sly would be quite high.
