DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone

   
Old 05-01-23, 11:40 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,058
Received 2,565 Likes on 1,901 Posts
Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 11:48 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,320
Received 201 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Will journalists ever learn the difference between the terms "reboot" and "sequel"? They keep using the terms interchangeably, but they mean something different.

I don't see a need for a sequel to this movie. Most will barely remember much form the original movie. I don't see where a sequel is necessary or needed. Ace Venture: When Nature Calls did the best spoof of this movie.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (05-01-23)
Old 05-01-23, 11:53 AM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,336
Likes: 0
Received 3,662 Likes on 2,493 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Ana Lily Amirpour was supposed to direct a reimagining a few years ago. She is still on this as a producer. Interesting.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 12:04 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,058
Received 2,565 Likes on 1,901 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
It doesn’t sound like there is a studio attached to distribute this. Tri-Star was the distributor of the first one 30 years ago, but I think Studio Canal has the production rights.

And that article is written weird. Headline says Reboot, which it’s not, and the body of story says sequel.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 12:20 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,912
Received 4,443 Likes on 3,020 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
And that article is written weird. Headline says Reboot, which its not, and the body of story says sequel.
Couldn't it technically be both? I mean that's what Creed was, right?
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 12:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,192
Received 602 Likes on 287 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Couldn't it technically be both? I mean that's what Creed was, right?
That's called a Re-quel.


Obi-Wanma is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (05-01-23)
Old 05-01-23, 12:41 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Runaway's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,464
Received 307 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
I actually watched Cliffhanger a few weeks back and the movie still holds up. Most of the action is still looking great. No one needs a sequel, but I'm thankful for every well produced Stallone movie and Waugh has made some solid action flicks.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DJariya (05-01-23)
Old 05-01-23, 12:43 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,058
Received 2,565 Likes on 1,901 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
No sequel is ever needed. So we should retire that cliche. If they have a good story, then sure why not? Waugh is a talented action director and it’s always good to have Sly.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 12:54 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,912
Received 4,443 Likes on 3,020 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
No sequel is ever needed. So we should retire that cliche. If they have a good story, then sure why not? Waugh is a talented action director and its always good to have Sly.
I don't necessarily agree. Seeing something like The Matrix or John Wick (just to pick two Keanu movies), you almost immediately after leaving the theater began to wonder what would happen next -- having a desire to revisit that world. This is a sequel to a self-contained movie that came out thirty years ago. I feel comfortable in stating that nobody needed this project in the same way they might feel like they needed a second Batman or Spider-Man movies in the pre-Cinematic Universe-era.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 01:33 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,109
Received 2,340 Likes on 1,553 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Cliffhanger is a movie I forgot all about. I dont think Ive even thought about this movie in the last 20 years.

I remember enjoying the bell out of it on the mid-90s though.

I also remember using the helicopter at the beginning as my go-to demo to show off the possibilities of surround sound with my first DVD player back in the day.

Im totally down for a sequel with Sly. Though I seem to recall Janine Turner got all weird and religious-y over the years. I dont see her returning.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 01:49 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Runaway's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,464
Received 307 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Since most people who watch Stallone movies are people who know his movies from the 80s or 90s, it's not stupid to use the IP. It's not going to be Top Gun: Maverick, but John Rambo, Rocky Balboa and Creed have all been received well. The Expendables, which was a new franchise, but banked on the 80s nostaliga was successful, so I do understand the notion.

If we get something like Daylight and they call it Cliffhanger 2 I'm totally fine with it.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 02:00 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,123
Received 660 Likes on 445 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Itd be cool if Rooker came back.
Toddarino is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-23, 02:34 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,857
Received 156 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
Itd be cool if Rooker came back.
"Season's over, Asshole!"
mwbmis is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Boondock Saint (05-01-23)
Old 05-01-23, 03:09 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 11,384
Received 185 Likes on 139 Posts
Re: Untitled Cliffhanger sequel  D: Waugh  S: Stallone
Rooker coming back would be good, though the chances of his character getting killed as a motivator for Sly would be quite high.
bluetoast is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Super Mario Bros (2023) - Illumination - V: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, Jack Black

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.