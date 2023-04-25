DVD Talk Forum

Favorite movie inventions that you wish were real?

   
04-25-23, 03:55 PM
Favorite movie inventions that you wish were real?
One of my favorite movie inventions is the "pizza hydrator" from Back to the Future Part II:



What are some of your favorite movie inventions that you wish were real?
04-25-23, 04:00 PM
Re: Favorite movie inventions that you wish were real?
The Bathroom Buddy (Gremlins)
