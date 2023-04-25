DVD Talk Forum

The Conjuring: Last Rites - S: Wilson, Farmiga

The Conjuring: Last Rites - S: Wilson, Farmiga

   
Old 04-25-23, 12:55 PM
The Conjuring: Last Rites - S: Wilson, Farmiga
The Conjuring 4's official title has been revealed as part of Warner Brothers' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The upcoming installment in the record-breaking horror franchise will be titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are set to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in the new feature.
https://collider.com/the-conjuring-4-title-last-rites/
Old 04-25-23, 01:03 PM
Re: The Conjuring: Last Rites - S: Wilson, Farmiga
Please be much better than The Devil Made Me Do It.
