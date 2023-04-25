The Conjuring: Last Rites - S: Wilson, Farmiga
The Conjuring 4's official title has been revealed as part of Warner Brothers' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The upcoming installment in the record-breaking horror franchise will be titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are set to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in the new feature.
Please be much better than The Devil Made Me Do It.
