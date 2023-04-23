DVD Talk Forum

04-23-23, 06:43 PM
Movies you thought you liked?
I mean the movies you saw awhile ago and then saw again more recently. Im watching Young Guns right now and it sucks. I remember liking it a lot more when I first saw it. ThSt happens more often than not.
