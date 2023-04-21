DVD Talk Forum

Somewhere in Queens (2023, D: Ray Romano) S: Romano, Metcalf, Maniscalco, Ward, Lo Bianco

Somewhere in Queens (2023, D: Ray Romano) S: Romano, Metcalf, Maniscalco, Ward, Lo Bianco

   
Somewhere in Queens (2023, D: Ray Romano) S: Romano, Metcalf, Maniscalco, Ward, Lo Bianco


In Theaters April 21

Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son Sticks (Jacob Ward), and Leos close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.
Out this weekend. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/somewhere_in_queens
