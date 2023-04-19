DVD Talk Forum

Eddington (D: Aster) S: Phoenix

Movie Talk

Eddington (D: Aster) S: Phoenix

   
Eddington (D: Aster) S: Phoenix
Ari Asters Beau Is Afraid isnt even in theaters yet, but the Midsommar and Hereditary already has his fourth film lined up. World Of Reel has the scoop: Aster will start shooting his next movie, Eddington, this summer, with Joaquin Phoenix set to lead its ensemble cast. Also back? Cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, whos shot all three of Asters features.But this news should come as no surprise to Aster fans. The director has mentioned Eddington several times since his rise to fame and even told a Reddit AMA four years ago (not the one he did earlier this week) that hes had a script for it ready for years and even believed at one point itd be his debut film. But whats Eddington about? According to Aster, its like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy. That sounds right up his alley.

There was a period of time when I thought Midsommar would be the debut feature, and there was a period when I thought another script called Eddington might be the first movie, Aster said during the 2019 Reddit AMA. For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going. That wont be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made Hereditary first, but I always had Midsommar in my back pocket, like it was right there in me.

Aster also said in a 2018 Reddit AMA for Hereditary that Eddington takes place in a fictional mining time in Arizona and would love to shoot the pic there. Although its sort of a  I dont know if youd call it a revisionist western, the director continued. Its contemporary; one foot is in the western and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So its like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy. Film noir and Westerns didnt crossbreed often in each genres heydey, but plenty of films in the mid-late 1950s blended their sensibilities somewhat; John Sturges Bad Day At Black Rock, for instance. Expect Aster to be up to his own thing with Eddington, though.

Aster hinted to The New York Times last month that his next film would almost certainly be a Western with Phoenix; so, safe to assume hes talking about Eddington. And World Of Reel says Pogorzelski confirmed Eddington would start shooting this summer at a seminar last weekend at Nashvilles Belcourt Theatre. So expect Pogorzelski to be shooting for Aster again, too. The cinematographer also shot Blue Beetle, out later this year, and brought his signature look to other recent films like Mimi Caves Fresh and Ana Lily Amirpours Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon

But was there anything of note in Asters more recent Reddit AMA? Well, he did say hed like to adapt the board game Dont Wake Daddy for the big screenno idea how serious Aster is in that comment, but its something. As for who will join Phoenix in the Eddington ensemble, expect news on that as the film heads toward production.
https://theplaylist.net/ari-aster-ed...enix-20230419/
