Eddington (D: Aster) S: Phoenix
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,202
Likes: 0
Received 3,612 Likes on 2,457 Posts
Eddington (D: Aster) S: Phoenix
Ari Asters Beau Is Afraid isnt even in theaters yet, but the Midsommar and Hereditary already has his fourth film lined up. World Of Reel has the scoop: Aster will start shooting his next movie, Eddington, this summer, with Joaquin Phoenix set to lead its ensemble cast. Also back? Cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, whos shot all three of Asters features.But this news should come as no surprise to Aster fans. The director has mentioned Eddington several times since his rise to fame and even told a Reddit AMA four years ago (not the one he did earlier this week) that hes had a script for it ready for years and even believed at one point itd be his debut film. But whats Eddington about? According to Aster, its like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy. That sounds right up his alley.
There was a period of time when I thought Midsommar would be the debut feature, and there was a period when I thought another script called Eddington might be the first movie, Aster said during the 2019 Reddit AMA. For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going. That wont be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made Hereditary first, but I always had Midsommar in my back pocket, like it was right there in me.
Aster also said in a 2018 Reddit AMA for Hereditary that Eddington takes place in a fictional mining time in Arizona and would love to shoot the pic there. Although its sort of a I dont know if youd call it a revisionist western, the director continued. Its contemporary; one foot is in the western and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So its like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy. Film noir and Westerns didnt crossbreed often in each genres heydey, but plenty of films in the mid-late 1950s blended their sensibilities somewhat; John Sturges Bad Day At Black Rock, for instance. Expect Aster to be up to his own thing with Eddington, though.
Aster hinted to The New York Times last month that his next film would almost certainly be a Western with Phoenix; so, safe to assume hes talking about Eddington. And World Of Reel says Pogorzelski confirmed Eddington would start shooting this summer at a seminar last weekend at Nashvilles Belcourt Theatre. So expect Pogorzelski to be shooting for Aster again, too. The cinematographer also shot Blue Beetle, out later this year, and brought his signature look to other recent films like Mimi Caves Fresh and Ana Lily Amirpours Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.
But was there anything of note in Asters more recent Reddit AMA? Well, he did say hed like to adapt the board game Dont Wake Daddy for the big screenno idea how serious Aster is in that comment, but its something. As for who will join Phoenix in the Eddington ensemble, expect news on that as the film heads toward production.
There was a period of time when I thought Midsommar would be the debut feature, and there was a period when I thought another script called Eddington might be the first movie, Aster said during the 2019 Reddit AMA. For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going. That wont be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made Hereditary first, but I always had Midsommar in my back pocket, like it was right there in me.
Aster also said in a 2018 Reddit AMA for Hereditary that Eddington takes place in a fictional mining time in Arizona and would love to shoot the pic there. Although its sort of a I dont know if youd call it a revisionist western, the director continued. Its contemporary; one foot is in the western and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So its like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy. Film noir and Westerns didnt crossbreed often in each genres heydey, but plenty of films in the mid-late 1950s blended their sensibilities somewhat; John Sturges Bad Day At Black Rock, for instance. Expect Aster to be up to his own thing with Eddington, though.
Aster hinted to The New York Times last month that his next film would almost certainly be a Western with Phoenix; so, safe to assume hes talking about Eddington. And World Of Reel says Pogorzelski confirmed Eddington would start shooting this summer at a seminar last weekend at Nashvilles Belcourt Theatre. So expect Pogorzelski to be shooting for Aster again, too. The cinematographer also shot Blue Beetle, out later this year, and brought his signature look to other recent films like Mimi Caves Fresh and Ana Lily Amirpours Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon.
But was there anything of note in Asters more recent Reddit AMA? Well, he did say hed like to adapt the board game Dont Wake Daddy for the big screenno idea how serious Aster is in that comment, but its something. As for who will join Phoenix in the Eddington ensemble, expect news on that as the film heads toward production.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off