To Catch a Killer (2023, D: Szifron) S: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn
To Catch a Killer (2023, D: Szifron) S: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn
Baltimore. New Years Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBIs chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo
Directed by: Damián Szifron
Release Date: 4/21/23
