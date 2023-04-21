DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

To Catch a Killer (2023, D: Szifron) S: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

To Catch a Killer (2023, D: Szifron) S: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn

   
Old 04-17-23, 10:30 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,184
Likes: 0
Received 3,605 Likes on 2,451 Posts
To Catch a Killer (2023, D: Szifron) S: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn


Baltimore. New Years Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBIs chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo
Directed by: Damián Szifron
Release Date: 4/21/23
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Beau Is Afraid (2023, D: Aster) S: Joaquin Phoenix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.