Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Film

Movie Talk

3 new movies announced

James Mangolds movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.

Dave Filonis will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoys film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.
​​​​​​​https://www.starwars.com/news/swce-2...tar-wars-films
I'm fine with this as long as they don't X-Files it and make it seem like a overlong episode to bridge future tv series.
