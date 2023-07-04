Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Film
Re: The General Star Wars Discussion Thread
3 new movies announced
https://www.starwars.com/news/swce-2...tar-wars-films
James Mangolds movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.
Dave Filonis will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoys film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.
I'm fine with this as long as they don't X-Files it and make it seem like a overlong episode to bridge future tv series.
