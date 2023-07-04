Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Film

Quote:

James Mangolds movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.



Dave Filonis will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.



Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoys film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.