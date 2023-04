Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Film

Quote:

James Mangold’s movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.



Dave Filoni’s will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.



Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.