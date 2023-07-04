Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley

Having it set fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker isnt a bad idea to me. I mean there will be a large gap in reality anyways, but also you could explain that Rey has been honing her skills over that time. Even though they made her super powerful as is.



I dont necessarily like how shes being set up to form the new Jedi Order. That should have been Lukes role in the sequels. Should have been him training Rey and helping her establish a new Jedi Order but alas were stuck with what we got.



I can half see Grogu showing up in this. To tie The Mandalorian to the sequels. Theres no way that Disney kills off Grogu and I could see him hiding out (as Jedi/Force sensitive characters are known to do). Rey finds him somehow and convinces him to help her or something.



I would assume Mando will be gone by then but you can have Grogu tell about how he once was in training (briefly) with Luke and Ahsoka.