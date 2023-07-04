Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
3 new movies announced
https://www.starwars.com/news/swce-2...tar-wars-films
James Mangolds movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.
Dave Filonis will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoys film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.
Bring it on!
I'm interested. lol
Interesting that it will be set 15 years after TROS.
Having it set fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker isnt a bad idea to me. I mean there will be a large gap in reality anyways, but also you could explain that Rey has been honing her skills over that time. Even though they made her super powerful as is.
I dont necessarily like how shes being set up to form the new Jedi Order. That should have been Lukes role in the sequels. Should have been him training Rey and helping her establish a new Jedi Order but alas were stuck with what we got.
I can half see Grogu showing up in this. To tie The Mandalorian to the sequels. Theres no way that Disney kills off Grogu and I could see him hiding out (as Jedi/Force sensitive characters are known to do). Rey finds him somehow and convinces him to help her or something.
I would assume Mando will be gone by then but you can have Grogu tell about how he once was in training (briefly) with Luke and Ahsoka.
Really only interested in this one and maaaaaybe Mangold's. I don't really like going back before the other movie events (I'm not a lore guy) and I think Filoni doesn't get Star Wars, despite everyone hyping him up as the Messiah
Sounds good to me - Rey's character was my favorite part of the new trilogy (which I loved) and I can't wait to see more of her!
