Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley

Having it set fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker isnít a bad idea to me. I mean there will be a large gap in reality anyways, but also you could explain that Rey has been honing her skills over that time. Even though they made her super powerful as is.



I donít necessarily like how sheís being set up to form the new Jedi Order. That should have been Lukeís role in the sequels. Should have been him training Rey and helping her establish a new Jedi Order but alas weíre stuck with what we got.



I can half see Grogu showing up in this. To tie The Mandalorian to the sequels. Thereís no way that Disney kills off Grogu and I could see him hiding out (as Jedi/Force sensitive characters are known to do). Rey finds him somehow and convinces him to help her or something.



I would assume Mando will be gone by then but you can have Grogu tell about how he once was in training (briefly) with Luke and Ahsoka.