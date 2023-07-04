DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley

Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley

   
Re: The General Star Wars Discussion Thread
3 new movies announced

James Mangolds movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi.

Dave Filonis will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoys film will be set after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and feature Daisy Ridley back as Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.
​​​​​​​https://www.starwars.com/news/swce-2...tar-wars-films
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Bring it on!
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
I'm interested. lol
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Interesting that it will be set 15 years after TROS.
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Having it set fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker isnt a bad idea to me. I mean there will be a large gap in reality anyways, but also you could explain that Rey has been honing her skills over that time. Even though they made her super powerful as is.

I dont necessarily like how shes being set up to form the new Jedi Order. That should have been Lukes role in the sequels. Should have been him training Rey and helping her establish a new Jedi Order but alas were stuck with what we got.

I can half see Grogu showing up in this. To tie The Mandalorian to the sequels. Theres no way that Disney kills off Grogu and I could see him hiding out (as Jedi/Force sensitive characters are known to do). Rey finds him somehow and convinces him to help her or something.

I would assume Mando will be gone by then but you can have Grogu tell about how he once was in training (briefly) with Luke and Ahsoka.
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Somehow (Rey) Palpatine returned.
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Really only interested in this one and maaaaaybe Mangold's. I don't really like going back before the other movie events (I'm not a lore guy) and I think Filoni doesn't get Star Wars, despite everyone hyping him up as the Messiah
Re: Untitled Star Wars Film (D: Obaid-Chinoy) S: Daisy Ridley
Sounds good to me - Rey's character was my favorite part of the new trilogy (which I loved) and I can't wait to see more of her!
