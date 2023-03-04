DVD Talk Forum

Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Movie Talk

Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui

   
Old 04-03-23, 12:56 PM
Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Just announced by him on his social media accounts

Old 04-03-23, 01:08 PM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Something something new hierarchy of power something.
Old 04-03-23, 02:52 PM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
They could just get Aulii Cravalho to play Moana again as well. Either her or Emma Stone.

I imagine this love-action re-imagining is going to focus on Maui over Moana anyway.
Old 04-04-23, 12:33 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Has this ever happened before where the animated voice becomes the real-time character?
Old 04-04-23, 08:53 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
This one actually makes sense and especially because The Rock is going to be involved. Its just a little weird given that the animated film isnt very old yet.
Old 04-04-23, 09:44 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Oh the casting is perfection in both the animated and live-action, but has it ever happened before?
Old 04-04-23, 10:07 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
I don't think I can remember a live action remake coming soon enough after an animated movie where the actors would still be appropriate. Certainly there have been like animated series that use the same voice actors as a live action movie. And the new Scott Pilgrim announcement is basically this but in reverse.
Old 04-04-23, 10:29 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
I read a comment on another site that said a live action remake isn't necessary, but how about a live action sequel instead?
Old 04-04-23, 10:49 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Originally Posted by GatorDeb View Post
Oh the casting is perfection in both the animated and live-action, but has it ever happened before?
I mean technically they were both animated, but James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa in the "live action" Lion King.
Old 04-04-23, 11:37 AM
Re: Moana live action  S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
I read a comment on another site that said a live action remake isn't necessary, but how about a live action sequel instead?
How about an animated sequel...
