Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
#1
Just announced by him on his social media accounts
#3
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
They could just get Aulii Cravalho to play Moana again as well. Either her or Emma Stone.
I imagine this love-action re-imagining is going to focus on Maui over Moana anyway.
I imagine this love-action re-imagining is going to focus on Maui over Moana anyway.
#5
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
This one actually makes sense and especially because The Rock is going to be involved. Its just a little weird given that the animated film isnt very old yet.
#6
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Oh the casting is perfection in both the animated and live-action, but has it ever happened before?
#7
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
I don't think I can remember a live action remake coming soon enough after an animated movie where the actors would still be appropriate. Certainly there have been like animated series that use the same voice actors as a live action movie. And the new Scott Pilgrim announcement is basically this but in reverse.
#8
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
I read a comment on another site that said a live action remake isn't necessary, but how about a live action sequel instead?
#9
Re: Moana live action S: Dwayne Johnson as Maui
#10
