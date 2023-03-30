VCI's Blu Restoration of Crawford's Rain
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 6,004
Received 90 Likes on 71 Posts
VCI's Blu Restoration of Crawford's Rain
I've been really excited to get this. I've always enjoyed the film & own both the MGM & Roan dvd's.
1 + & 2-'s (I do recommend it)
The plus is the restoration of the picture totally destroys the MGM & the Roan by comparison.
The biggest negative is VCI in early new release advertisements said they had found 38 minutes that the Hayes code had deleted for the 40's re-release. NOT TRUE. My MGM is 5 minutes shorter than this blu, & VCI's site now states it is 4 minutes shorter than my player says it is (HUH?!).
Other negative, though it obviously had a mono soundtrack, it was authored with 5.1 algorithms, so when played back as 2.0 it's very quiet & not as intelligible as I'd like.
To repeat myself, if you've got the $20, & are a fan of early classic Crawford, the picture quality improvement makes this a worthwhile purchase imo.
1 + & 2-'s (I do recommend it)
The plus is the restoration of the picture totally destroys the MGM & the Roan by comparison.
The biggest negative is VCI in early new release advertisements said they had found 38 minutes that the Hayes code had deleted for the 40's re-release. NOT TRUE. My MGM is 5 minutes shorter than this blu, & VCI's site now states it is 4 minutes shorter than my player says it is (HUH?!).
Other negative, though it obviously had a mono soundtrack, it was authored with 5.1 algorithms, so when played back as 2.0 it's very quiet & not as intelligible as I'd like.
To repeat myself, if you've got the $20, & are a fan of early classic Crawford, the picture quality improvement makes this a worthwhile purchase imo.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off