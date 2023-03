Average Height, Average Build (D: McKay) S: Pattinson, Adams, Downey, Whitaker

Quote:

Oscar-winner Adam McKay has lines up Rob Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Tillís Danielle Deadwyler to head the ensemble of his next directing vehicle. Titled Average Height, Average Build, the script and that package is out to studios and streamers, and the intention is to get it into production by late summer or early fall.



Much the way that the McKay-crafted series Succession and his films Donít Look Up and The Big Short told entertaining stories that reflect whatís going on in the world, Average Height, Average Build sounds like a pretty ingenious marriage of a black comedy premise with the corruption that is rife in politics.



Pattinson will play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Downey Jrís role is a retired cop who wonít give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that heís hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes To Washington figure shielding his true motives.



Hyperobject Industriesí McKay and Kevin Messick are producing. The script has been shopped without a budget, and with that killer cast it should be set soon. McKay has been talking about making a dirty money movie since he promoted Donít Look Up, which shone a light on global warming, without making audiences feel they were being fed spinach.



The film marks a reunion for McKay and Adams who worked together on the Oscar-nominated political satire VIce. As for Pattinson, The Batman had been weighing options after recently wrapping production on the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, which has Bong Joon Ho directing.



Stay tuned.