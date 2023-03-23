View Poll Results: John Wick: Chapter 4 (Stahelski, 2023) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Stahelski, 2023) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,641
Received 699 Likes on 599 Posts
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Stahelski, 2023) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**
Please continue pre-release discussion here.
Movie:
"John Wick: Chapter 4" (Starring: Lance Reddick, Keanu Reeves, Laurance Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donny Yen, Clancy Brown)
Release Date:
3/23/23
Rating:
R (for pervasive strong violence and some language throughout.)
Running Time:
169m. (2h. 49m.)
Budget:
$90 million (estimated)
IMDb Synopsis:
End credit sequence(s):
No.
IMDb Info and Rating:
8.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes:
94% based on 124 reviews
Metacritic:
79 'Generally favorable reviews'
Trailer:
Poster Art:
Please continue pre-release discussion here.
Movie:
"John Wick: Chapter 4" (Starring: Lance Reddick, Keanu Reeves, Laurance Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donny Yen, Clancy Brown)
Release Date:
3/23/23
Rating:
R (for pervasive strong violence and some language throughout.)
Running Time:
169m. (2h. 49m.)
Budget:
$90 million (estimated)
IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
End credit sequence(s):
No.
IMDb Info and Rating:
8.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes:
94% based on 124 reviews
Metacritic:
79 'Generally favorable reviews'
Trailer:
Poster Art:
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off