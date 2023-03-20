Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)
Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)
Jordan Peeles next film is coming to the big screen in time for Christmas of 2024.
Universal Pictures, which released the filmmakers prior features Get Out, Us and Nope, added an Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele to its release calendar. Its set to open in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.
On its current date, Peeles upcoming project will premiere one week after James Camerons Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will both debut on Dec. 20, 2024. Universals big-screen adaptation of the Wicked musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.
In the announcement about Peeles film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film (which is Peeles production company) to release on Sept. 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.
In true Peele fashion, theres zero information not the title, the genre, nor the stars available about his fourth film. Hes been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.
Peeles debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film Get Out, became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019s doppelgänger thriller Us, which also generated $255 million worldwide. Peeles latest movie, 2022s Nope, which reunited Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theaters last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.
As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lees Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, as well as director Nia DaCostas Candyman remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Re: Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)
A few minor flaws aside, I loved Nope so Im happy to hear another film in on the horizon, of course 2 years out is a little rough.
and being released a week after Avatar 3. Yeesh!
