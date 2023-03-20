DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)

   
Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)
Jordan Peeles next film is coming to the big screen in time for Christmas of 2024.

Universal Pictures, which released the filmmakers prior features Get Out, Us and Nope, added an Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele to its release calendar. Its set to open in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

On its current date, Peeles upcoming project will premiere one week after James Camerons Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will both debut on Dec. 20, 2024. Universals big-screen adaptation of the Wicked musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.

In the announcement about Peeles film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film (which is Peeles production company) to release on Sept. 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.

In true Peele fashion, theres zero information  not the title, the genre, nor the stars  available about his fourth film. Hes been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.

Peeles debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film Get Out, became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019s doppelgänger thriller Us, which also generated $255 million worldwide. Peeles latest movie, 2022s Nope, which reunited Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theaters last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.

As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lees Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, as well as director Nia DaCostas Candyman remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
https://variety.com/2023/film/news/j...24-1235559367/
Reply Like
Re: Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)
A few minor flaws aside, I loved Nope so Im happy to hear another film in on the horizon, of course 2 years out is a little rough.

and being released a week after Avatar 3. Yeesh!
Reply Like
