Untitled Jordan Peele Film (2024)

Quote:

Jordan Peeles next film is coming to the big screen in time for Christmas of 2024.



Universal Pictures, which released the filmmakers prior features Get Out, Us and Nope, added an Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele to its release calendar. Its set to open in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.



On its current date, Peeles upcoming project will premiere one week after James Camerons Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will both debut on Dec. 20, 2024. Universals big-screen adaptation of the Wicked musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.



In the announcement about Peeles film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film (which is Peeles production company) to release on Sept. 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.



In true Peele fashion, theres zero information  not the title, the genre, nor the stars  available about his fourth film. Hes been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.



Peeles debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film Get Out, became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019s doppelgänger thriller Us, which also generated $255 million worldwide. Peeles latest movie, 2022s Nope, which reunited Peele with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theaters last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.



As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lees Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, as well as director Nia DaCostas Candyman remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.