Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film 2024 (DiCaprio, Phoenix)

   
Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film 2024 (DiCaprio, Phoenix)
Production Weekly listed a July start date in Los Angeles for the new PTA movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Regina Hall and Viggo Mortensen are listed in the cast.

So we finally have some news and this is pretty awesome.
