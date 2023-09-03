No Hard Feelings (2023, D: Stupnitsky) S: Jennifer Lawrence
No Hard Feelings (2023, D: Stupnitsky) S: Jennifer Lawrence
A girl's gotta 𝘥𝘰 what a girls gotta 𝘥𝘰. Jennifer Lawrence stars in #NoHardFeelings, coming exclusively to movie theaters this summer. Watch the red band trailer now!
Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.
Directed by: Gene Stupnitsky
Written by: Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips
Produced by:
Alex Saks
Naomi Odenkirk
Marc Provissiero
Jennifer Lawrence
Justine Ciarrocchi
Executive Producers:
John Phillips
Kerry Orent
Cast:
Jennifer Lawrence
Andrew Feldman
Laura Benanti
Natalie Morales
and Matthew Broderick
Re: No Hard Feelings (2023, D: Stupnitsky) S: Jennifer Lawrence
Man, there's a genre I thought was dead.
