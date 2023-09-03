No Hard Feelings (2023, D: Stupnitsky) S: Jennifer Lawrence

Quote:

A girl's gotta 𝘥𝘰 what a girls gotta 𝘥𝘰. Jennifer Lawrence stars in #NoHardFeelings, coming exclusively to movie theaters this summer. Watch the red band trailer now!



Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.



On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.



Directed by: Gene Stupnitsky



Written by: Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips



Produced by:

Alex Saks

Naomi Odenkirk

Marc Provissiero

Jennifer Lawrence

Justine Ciarrocchi



Executive Producers:

John Phillips

Kerry Orent



Cast:

Jennifer Lawrence

Andrew Feldman

Laura Benanti

Natalie Morales

and Matthew Broderick