Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal
Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal
Opens NY & LA April 21
Benjamin Millepieds CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism. The story follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother, another strong and mysterious woman. Carmen survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group. When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidana Marine with PTSDbecome embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of Carmens mothers best friend, the mercurial Masilda and owner of La Sombra nightclub - a sanctuary of music and dance. Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masildas magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.
Directed By: Benjamin Millepied
Original Score By: Nicholas Britell
Written by: Alexander Dinelaris and Loïc Barrère & Benjamin Millepied
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma, THE DOC
It premiered at TIFF 2022 to some mixed reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/car...ometer-reviews.
