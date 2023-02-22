DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal

   
Old 02-22-23, 03:15 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,732
Likes: 0
Received 3,503 Likes on 2,371 Posts
Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal

Opens NY & LA April 21

Benjamin Millepieds CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism. The story follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother, another strong and mysterious woman. Carmen survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group. When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidana Marine with PTSDbecome embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of Carmens mothers best friend, the mercurial Masilda and owner of La Sombra nightclub - a sanctuary of music and dance. Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masildas magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.

Directed By: Benjamin Millepied

Original Score By: Nicholas Britell

Written by: Alexander Dinelaris and Loïc Barrère & Benjamin Millepied

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma, THE DOC
Looks interesting.

It premiered at TIFF 2022 to some mixed reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/car...ometer-reviews.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.