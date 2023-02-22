Carmen (2023, D: Millepied) S: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal

Quote:

Opens NY & LA April 21



Benjamin Millepieds CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences that evoke magic realism. The story follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother, another strong and mysterious woman. Carmen survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group. When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidana Marine with PTSDbecome embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of Carmens mothers best friend, the mercurial Masilda and owner of La Sombra nightclub - a sanctuary of music and dance. Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for each other in the safety of Masildas magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.



Directed By: Benjamin Millepied



Original Score By: Nicholas Britell



Written by: Alexander Dinelaris and Loïc Barrère & Benjamin Millepied



Starring: Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma, THE DOC