About My Father (2023, D: Terruso) S: De Niro, Maniscalco

Movie Talk

About My Father (2023, D: Terruso) S: De Niro, Maniscalco

   
About My Father (2023, D: Terruso) S: De Niro, Maniscalco


Only in theaters May 26, 2023. Starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Brett Dier, and Kim Cattrall

The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar® winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, Raging Bull, 1980), in the new comedy ABOUT MY FATHER. The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.
ABOUT MY FATHER is directed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl & Sebastian Maniscalco.
