want to find a name of a movie I watched
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2023
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
want to find a name of a movie I watched
I saw a movie in the 90's that was about some incarcerated teens (I believe) that was let out to go to a country where they were to rescue someone or some people. it was not the movie that was called the band of the hand. the one part that I remember the most is that one of the guys (a black guy) had a bag with a snake put over his head and ended up biting the snakes head off. it was a B movie for sure, but it has stuck in my memory. if I need to post this somewhere else please let me know. Thanks
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off