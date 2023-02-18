DVD Talk Forum

want to find a name of a movie I watched

Movie Talk

want to find a name of a movie I watched

   
Old 02-18-23, 11:19 PM
want to find a name of a movie I watched
I saw a movie in the 90's that was about some incarcerated teens (I believe) that was let out to go to a country where they were to rescue someone or some people. it was not the movie that was called the band of the hand. the one part that I remember the most is that one of the guys (a black guy) had a bag with a snake put over his head and ended up biting the snakes head off. it was a B movie for sure, but it has stuck in my memory. if I need to post this somewhere else please let me know. Thanks
