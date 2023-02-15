Favorite Western?
Favorite Western?
I really like a good western. From the old to the new. If done well, it could be a great damn picture.
I just finished Tombstone and damn if thats not entertainment.
But, I think my all time fav, though havent watched in forever is The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. That just blew me away. It was style, it was amazing. Clint really had a flare, but the entire 3 hour affair is truly a masterpiece of cinema.
Re: Favorite Western?
Not a big western fan like my dad so I'll say Back to the Future III.
Re: Favorite Western?
Thats not bad. Wouldnt have pegged as a Western, but I guess it would be considered like a sci-fi Western.
Re: Favorite Western?
Re: Favorite Western?
The older Ive gotten, the more Ive learned to enjoy westerns.
Tombstone is entertaining as all hell. Its also got a lot of great lines. I always seem to catch a different great line of dialogue with every re-watch.
Unforgiven is probably the BEST western Ive ever seen. Its just masterful from beginning to end. Add in its place along the timeline of Eastwood westerns and its just that much more iconic.
Second best would go to Open Range. It feels like the most realistic western out there. It feels totally authentic from beginning to end.
As a kid, I used to love Silverado. Im not sure it still holds up quite as well now but its still a fun movie.
I much prefer Eastwood westerns over John Wayne westerns. To me, there just arent that many enjoyable Wayne westerns. He always comes off like an asshole in his movies.
Re: Favorite Western?
All time fave Western?... "Seven Samurai"
I LOVE "Modern" Westerns:
Tombstone
Wyatt Earp
Unforgiven
Appaloosa
The Salvation
Seraphim Falls
True Grit 70's
True Grit Remake
3:10 to Yuma 50's
3:10 to Yuma Remake
The Harder They Fall
Re: Favorite Western?
Recently, The Harder They Fall blew me away. Seen twice already.
Re: Favorite Western?
The Proposition with Guy Pearce was great. Loved Seraphim Falls (one that hardly gets mentioned) and Silverado. Another fav of mine is The WildcBunch and more recent 3:10 to Yuma. With Bale and Crowe.
