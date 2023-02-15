Re: Favorite Western?

The older Ive gotten, the more Ive learned to enjoy westerns.



Tombstone is entertaining as all hell. Its also got a lot of great lines. I always seem to catch a different great line of dialogue with every re-watch.



Unforgiven is probably the BEST western Ive ever seen. Its just masterful from beginning to end. Add in its place along the timeline of Eastwood westerns and its just that much more iconic.



Second best would go to Open Range. It feels like the most realistic western out there. It feels totally authentic from beginning to end.



As a kid, I used to love Silverado. Im not sure it still holds up quite as well now but its still a fun movie.



I much prefer Eastwood westerns over John Wayne westerns. To me, there just arent that many enjoyable Wayne westerns. He always comes off like an asshole in his movies.

