Re: Favorite Western?

The older Iíve gotten, the more Iíve learned to enjoy westerns.



Tombstone is entertaining as all hell. Itís also got a lot of great lines. I always seem to catch a different great line of dialogue with every re-watch.



Unforgiven is probably the BEST western Iíve ever seen. Itís just masterful from beginning to end. Add in its place along the timeline of Eastwood westerns and itís just that much more iconic.



Second best would go to Open Range. It feels like the most realistic western out there. It feels totally authentic from beginning to end.



As a kid, I used to love Silverado. Iím not sure it still holds up quite as well now but itís still a fun movie.



I much prefer Eastwood westerns over John Wayne westerns. To me, there just arenít that many enjoyable Wayne westerns. He always comes off like an asshole in his movies.