Favorite Western?

Movie Talk

Favorite Western?

   
Old 02-15-23, 06:59 PM
OldBoy
Favorite Western?
I really like a good western. From the old to the new. If done well, it could be a great damn picture.

I just finished Tombstone and damn if thats not entertainment.

But, I think my all time fav, though havent watched in forever is The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. That just blew me away. It was style, it was amazing. Clint really had a flare, but the entire 3 hour affair is truly a masterpiece of cinema.
Old 02-15-23, 07:13 PM
TomOpus
 
Re: Favorite Western?
Not a big western fan like my dad so I'll say Back to the Future III.
Old 02-15-23, 07:14 PM
OldBoy
Re: Favorite Western?
Thats not bad. Wouldnt have pegged as a Western, but I guess it would be considered like a sci-fi Western.
Old 02-15-23, 07:24 PM
TomOpus
 
Re: Favorite Western?
Thats not bad. Wouldnt have pegged as a Western, but I guess it would be considered like a sci-fi Western.
Oh so a movie isn't allowed to be more than one genre? No rom-coms? No horror-comedy? That's very narrow minded. It was never stated as such in the OP.
Old 02-15-23, 07:25 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: Favorite Western?
The older Ive gotten, the more Ive learned to enjoy westerns.

Tombstone is entertaining as all hell. Its also got a lot of great lines. I always seem to catch a different great line of dialogue with every re-watch.

Unforgiven is probably the BEST western Ive ever seen. Its just masterful from beginning to end. Add in its place along the timeline of Eastwood westerns and its just that much more iconic.

Second best would go to Open Range. It feels like the most realistic western out there. It feels totally authentic from beginning to end.

As a kid, I used to love Silverado. Im not sure it still holds up quite as well now but its still a fun movie.

I much prefer Eastwood westerns over John Wayne westerns. To me, there just arent that many enjoyable Wayne westerns. He always comes off like an asshole in his movies.
Old 02-15-23, 07:34 PM
Giantrobo
 
Re: Favorite Western?
All time fave Western?... "Seven Samurai"

I LOVE "Modern" Westerns:
Tombstone
Wyatt Earp
Unforgiven
Appaloosa
The Salvation
Seraphim Falls
True Grit 70's
True Grit Remake
3:10 to Yuma 50's
3:10 to Yuma Remake
The Harder They Fall
Old 02-15-23, 07:34 PM
OldBoy
Re: Favorite Western?
Recently, The Harder They Fall blew me away. Seen twice already.
Old 02-15-23, 07:36 PM
OldBoy
Re: Favorite Western?
Oh so a movie isn't allowed to be more than one genre? No rom-coms? No horror-comedy? That's very narrow minded. It was never stated as such in the OP.
are you serious? I was agreeing with you. How was that not clear?
Old 02-15-23, 07:40 PM
OldBoy
Re: Favorite Western?
The Proposition with Guy Pearce was great. Loved Seraphim Falls (one that hardly gets mentioned) and Silverado. Another fav of mine is The WildcBunch and more recent 3:10 to Yuma. With Bale and Crowe.
