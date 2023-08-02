Zootopia 2

Quote:

Animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on todays Q1 earnings call.



Today Im so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, Iger said. Well have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how were leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.