DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Frozen 3

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Frozen 3

   
Old 02-08-23, 06:33 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,596
Likes: 0
Received 3,447 Likes on 2,338 Posts
Frozen 3
Animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on todays Q1 earnings call.

Today Im so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, Iger said. Well have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how were leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.
https://deadline.com/2023/02/frozen-...gs-1235253824/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Zootopia 2

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.