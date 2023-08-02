Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 5 - news, rumors
Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 5 - news, rumors
Animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on todays Q1 earnings call.
Today Im so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, Iger said. Well have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how were leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.
