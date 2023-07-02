DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The new AMC seating policy start in NY,CHICAGO, KAN CITY & NATIONAL END OF '23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The new AMC seating policy start in NY,CHICAGO, KAN CITY & NATIONAL END OF '23

   
Old 02-07-23, 12:56 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
brtcmfn's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Posts: 429
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
The new AMC seating policy start in NY,CHICAGO, KAN CITY & NATIONAL END OF '23
This has to be one of the most idiotic decision's- Theatres bitched about Streaming taking over there revenue, and come up with this? I think this won't last as there will be public backlash.

https://www.thestreamingadvisor.com/...ZKIo-RaCXFhztY


Last edited by brtcmfn; 02-07-23 at 01:07 PM.
brtcmfn is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-07-23, 01:20 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,427
Received 982 Likes on 679 Posts
Re: The new AMC seating policy start in NY,CHICAGO, KAN CITY & NATIONAL END OF '23
Already being talked about here: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-theaters.html
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.