DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Christopher Plummer

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP Christopher Plummer

   
Old 02-05-23, 01:07 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,189
Received 187 Likes on 146 Posts
RIP Christopher Plummer
Remembering Christopher Plummer, Hollywood's distinguished gentleman (msn.com)

Mods, delete this. I don't know why it showed up in my news feed today, but it appears this was old news.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 01:38 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,638
Received 2,316 Likes on 1,707 Posts
Re: RIP Christopher Plummer
Yeah it’s going to be the 2 year anniversary of his passing.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Idle Hands (1999)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.