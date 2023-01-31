Quote:

“Swamp Thing”



Easily the most extreme example of Gunn and Safran’s conviction to diversify the DCU, “Swamp Thing” will “investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing,” Safran said, through the prism of horror.



By way of explaining further, Gunn referenced the initial reactions to the Guardians of the Galaxy joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and initial questions about how Rocket Raccoon would work standing next to Thor. “That mashup quality” wound up being one of the highlights of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Gunn argued.



Gunn said they’re “one-upping” that approach with “Swamp Thing.”



“This is a much more horrific film, but we’ll still have Swamp Thing interact with the other characters,” he added.