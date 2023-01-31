DVD Talk Forum

Swamp Thing
“Swamp Thing”

Easily the most extreme example of Gunn and Safran’s conviction to diversify the DCU, “Swamp Thing” will “investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing,” Safran said, through the prism of horror.

By way of explaining further, Gunn referenced the initial reactions to the Guardians of the Galaxy joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and initial questions about how Rocket Raccoon would work standing next to Thor. “That mashup quality” wound up being one of the highlights of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Gunn argued.

Gunn said they’re “one-upping” that approach with “Swamp Thing.”

“This is a much more horrific film, but we’ll still have Swamp Thing interact with the other characters,” he added.
Re: Swamp Thing
Did anyone here watch the long cancelled TV series that was on DC Universe and later aired on The CW. I heard it was good, but once it was canceled after one episode, it deflated my interest in it. Not sure there is a real interest in a theatrical movie.
Re: Swamp Thing
Did anyone here watch the long cancelled TV series that was on DC Universe and later aired on The CW. I heard it was good, but once it was canceled after one episode, it deflated my interest in it. Not sure there is a real interest in a theatrical movie.
This is the kind of movie that can be made cheap, though. I bet this is basically a lower budget horror movie like the stuff Blum house churns out.
Re: Swamp Thing
As long as it's not an answer to seeing Man-thing in Werewolf by Night... anything is better than the two former films with Adrienne Barbeau and Heather Locklear....
Re: Swamp Thing
Did anyone here watch the long cancelled TV series that was on DC Universe and later aired on The CW. I heard it was good, but once it was canceled after one episode, it deflated my interest in it. Not sure there is a real interest in a theatrical movie.
That show started good but ever so gradually turned boring and shitty. Real shame because it had a solid foundation.
Re: Swamp Thing
Did anyone here watch the long cancelled TV series that was on DC Universe and later aired on The CW. I heard it was good, but once it was canceled after one episode, it deflated my interest in it. Not sure there is a real interest in a theatrical movie.
It was good. It was just getting started when it was cut down though. I do think folks would prefer that series be allowed to continue instead of a new film.
