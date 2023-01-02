Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Surprised to see so much hate. This seems like a refreshing Batman scenario to me.



I assumed they're jumping to Damien Wayne because it's possible they use Dick Grayson or Jason Todd for The Batman Part 2? It would make a lot more sense to not muddy the waters with the same Robins if they're doing more than one at a time. You don't want to retread of the same story beats in two different universes.



I also assume this is the starting point they want for Batman in the new DCU. That means we could have a full realized Nightwing & Red Hood in this continuity without having to do the origin stories for everyone. Like taking The Arkham games as an example, they jumped right to telling Jason Todd's death in flashbacks when introducing Red Hood. They don't have to start at the absolute beginning of time for these characters if they plan on doing flashbacks within the movies to fill that stuff out.



I mean to get to a full fleshed out Nightwing & Red Hood with MCU style pacing it would take 10-15 years and probably 8-10 films.