Batman: The Brave and the Bold

   
01-31-23, 12:10 PM
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
The Brave and the Bold

Along with introducing the DCUs version of Batman  who will exist separately from the version played by Robert Pattinson in The Batman movies  The Brave and the Bold will introduce the Bat family, Gunn said. First among them is Robin, who is returning fully to live-action movies for the first time since 1997s ill-fated feature Batman and Robin.

This version of Robin is Damian Wayne; Gunn described him as our favorite Robin, a little son of a bitch, an assassin and a murderer.

Damian is Bruce Waynes biological son, a fact unknown to Wayne for the first eight to 10 years of Damians life. Its a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them, Gunn said.

The project is based on the run of Batman comics authored by Grant Morrison, who Gunn said was exceptionally influential on the DCU. The other comics writer Gunn mentioned by name was Tom King  who participated in the DCU writers room and leads right into the next feature project.
01-31-23, 12:23 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Ugh.
01-31-23, 12:31 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Oooof, Damian.

Time to cast Batman again!

And Ive said it so many times, Batman could support a cinematic universe on its own, with the various Robins and Batgirls. But yeah lets skip over and get to Damian.
01-31-23, 12:32 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
I like Gunn's GotG movies and Peacemaker was a lot of fun... but his quirky, silly style isn't meant for an entire universe. I don't even get why they'd do this.
01-31-23, 12:53 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by stingermck View Post
Oooof, Damian.

Time to cast Batman again!

And Ive said it so many times, Batman could support a cinematic universe on its own, with the various Robins and Batgirls. But yeah lets skip over and get to Damian.
Yeah.. Im not necessarily on board with going straight to Damian either. Thats my biggest disappointment.

I suppose theres room for other characters like Nightwing, Red Hood, Red Robin, etc. but if were getting a Batman and Robin team up Id like to have it to start with Bruce and Dick.

Im glad to be getting Robin on screen again though. Weve had enough of just solo Batman for a long time. Adding a Robin in changes things up.
01-31-23, 05:44 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Yeah... I love Damian but this sounds like the kind of terrible idea I'd expect from the CW. Not excited in the slightest.
01-31-23, 05:58 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold


But for years people have said you have to do 3 solos THEN you can do a team up like Marvel (I never agreed it was always needed BTW).

Now Gunn is going straight to Team up a la GOTG? With Damian? I'm in the minority in that I love Damian Wayne, but this seems "ambitious".

(Honestly, I'm still looking forward to it)
01-31-23, 07:21 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
A team up of the Justice League should have been better built up. Not the sole problem with the Snyderverse but didnt help matters that things were rushed along in my honest opinion. A Batman and Robin team up is a lot more natural, especially in this case where Damian is Bruces son.
01-31-23, 08:19 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
A team up of the Justice League should have been better built up. Not the sole problem with the Snyderverse but didnt help matters that things were rushed along in my honest opinion. A Batman and Robin team up is a lot more natural, especially in this case where Damian is Bruces son.
As someone else pointed out, the problem is skipping all the other Robins. Although, I guess they will likely cameo or have supporting roles in this.
01-31-23, 08:30 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
This sounds awful, I may end up missing Nolan and Snyder.
01-31-23, 08:32 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by RocShemp View Post
As someone else pointed out, the problem is skipping all the other Robins. Although, I guess they will likely cameo or have supporting roles in this.
I definitely agree there and Ive stated that as well. Im just saying Batman and Robin teamed up makes more sense than forcing the Justice League movie together after only one solo Superman film and a film where Batman and Superman are at odds most of the film.

Ideally thought I would have wanted Dick Grayson to be the first Robin in the DCU. The most classic version of Robin and a lot of history with Batman/Bruce Wayne.
01-31-23, 10:42 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
I definitely agree there and Ive stated that as well. Im just saying Batman and Robin teamed up makes more sense than forcing the Justice League movie together after only one solo Superman film and a film where Batman and Superman are at odds most of the film.

Ideally thought I would have wanted Dick Grayson to be the first Robin in the DCU. The most classic version of Robin and a lot of history with Batman/Bruce Wayne.
Then we're on the same page. Though I enjoyed the Snyderverse(and I'm glad it's technically not being discarded), the timeline was all over the place and rushed. So it'll be nice to see all this develop at a more natural pace, even if the individual stories seem to be starting in medias res.
01-31-23, 11:16 PM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Surprised to see so much hate. This seems like a refreshing Batman scenario to me.

I assumed they're jumping to Damien Wayne because it's possible they use Dick Grayson or Jason Todd for The Batman Part 2? It would make a lot more sense to not muddy the waters with the same Robins if they're doing more than one at a time. You don't want to retread of the same story beats in two different universes.

I also assume this is the starting point they want for Batman in the new DCU. That means we could have a full realized Nightwing & Red Hood in this continuity without having to do the origin stories for everyone. Like taking The Arkham games as an example, they jumped right to telling Jason Todd's death in flashbacks when introducing Red Hood. They don't have to start at the absolute beginning of time for these characters if they plan on doing flashbacks within the movies to fill that stuff out.

I mean to get to a full fleshed out Nightwing & Red Hood with MCU style pacing it would take 10-15 years and probably 8-10 films.
02-01-23, 12:16 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
If they're really going to have two different concurrent Batmans this should have a drastically different tone. Like The Brave and the Bold cartoon. But I don't see them doing that if they're going with Damien.
02-01-23, 02:02 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Happy to hear theyre using Damien. It would be nice if they did 12-15 Batman films in continuity to lead us to Damien after the other Robins but thats pretty unlikely.
02-01-23, 03:05 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Very important for how they portray Damian Wayne because for millions this will be their first introduction to the character. They could permanently cripple his status as a fan favorite with a bad adaptation. Supergirl got a terrible movie and her character then became persona non grata on television and movies for many years after.
02-01-23, 03:08 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by PhantomStranger View Post
Very important for how they portray Damian Wayne because for millions this will be their first introduction to the character. They could permanently cripple his status as a fan favorite with a bad adaptation. Supergirl got a terrible movie and her character then became persona non grata on television and movies for many years after.
If fear that they hardly can do it right. Using a child works in the comics, I don't see it in a movie. In a DC movie they won't take the route of Kick-Ass where every character is more or less mentally ill.
02-01-23, 03:13 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by Runaway View Post
If fear that they hardly can do it right. Using a child works in the comics, I don't see it in a movie. In a DC movie they won't take the route of Kick-Ass where every character is more or less mentally ill.
I think Kick-Ass is exactly how they plan to approach Damian, emulating Hit-Girl.
02-01-23, 03:42 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Originally Posted by PhantomStranger View Post
I think Kick-Ass is exactly how they plan to approach Damian, emulating Hit-Girl.
It's possible, but Batman has to be as irresponsible and screwed up as Big Daddy and that doesn't work for me.
02-01-23, 04:05 AM
Re: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Will we see a Live-Action scene of Damian's first night of fighting crime?




