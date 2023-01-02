DVD Talk Forum

Superman: Legacy (2025)
Set to open on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy will mark the start of the DCU, as Safran put it, but it will not be an origin story of the proverbial Man of Steel.

It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, Safran said. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn is writing the project, and Safran said he hopes Gunn can be persuaded, perhaps, to direct it as well. (Gunn, sitting right next to Safran, remained uncharacteristically poker faced in response.)

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made no secret that rebooting Superman was a top priority for the company as he spent much of 2022 searching for the right leaders for DC Studios. So its little surprise Gunn and Safran are turning to the most recognizable superhero in the world to lead the charge for the DCU.

Superman is for everyone, Gunn said. Thats a four quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
I think there is only a small chance Gunn doesn't direct this. Outside of Batman, this is the prestige character in DC.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Im always down for a good Superman movie! Maybe well actually get one someday.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Im always down for a good Superman movie! Maybe well actually get one someday.
This sentence implies than we've never had one. We definitely did, in 1978.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
This is definitely the thing from the announcements I'm most excited for. The Authority might be cool, but it's going to bring out a lot of the same elements as the Snyderverse, I suspect. Damian sucks big time (I oppose the very concept of him).
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by Decker
This sentence implies than we've never had one. We definitely did, in 1978.
My comment was mostly jokey but stillits been 45 years since Superman: The Movie. There are grandparents alive today who werent even born then.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Yeah, I'm down. I can rewatch the 78 Superman over and over (having three versions to rotate through helps) but I would love to see a new version with that same kind of hopefulness.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Man of Steel is still my favorite Superman movie and one of my favorite comic book movies in general, but I would like to see a more optimistic Superman, but still in a serious adventure movie and not in a light mood like the Marvel movies, with no real stakes and breaking every serious moment with a joke.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Superman is my favorite comic book superhero, so I will absolutely be looking forward to this. But, I know there's a lot of Henry Cavill fans are still pissed. Gunn even said the previous regime screwed around with him. He did that cameo before Gunn and Safran were the new bosses and had no contract even though the previous regime said....yeah go ahead and announce on social media you're back.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
I have no doubt this new Superman film will be entertaining at least on some level
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Given Batman: The Brave and the Bold is a father-son outing, and the fact that this movie is subtitled Legacy, anyone else fearful the Superman of this movie is going to be Jon Kent? I hope not, since I'd rather see a movie about Clark.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by RocShemp
Given Batman: The Brave and the Bold is a father-son outing, and the fact that this movie is subtitled Legacy, anyone else fearful the Superman of this movie is going to be Jon Kent? I hope not, since I'd rather see a movie about Clark.
They've already said in the logline that it's about a young Clark Kent in his early career at the Daily Planet.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by DJariya
They've already said in the logline that it's about a young Clark Kent in his early career at the Daily Planet.
Random thought. We have a young Clark just starting out and Batman with a kid. And this is supposed to be at the same time?
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by stingermck
Random thought. We have a young Clark just starting out and Batman with a kid. And this is supposed to be at the same time?
Which is why I assumed we'd be getting Jon Kent, rather than Clark Kent. Then again, DCEU Batman was a 20-year veteran (making Bruce early-to-mid 50s) and Clark had only been Superman for a year and a half when they first met. So... why didn't they keep Affleck as Batman (assuming both films occur in tandem)? Or will this movie time jump 10 years, revealing yet another actor as Superman (although Kryptonians age slower than humans, they seem to reach maturity at the same rate)?
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
I'm just hoping for an origin story.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by TGM
I'm just hoping for an origin story.
You'll get the origin of his illustrious career as a reporter.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Maybe well finally get to see Supes going to LensCrafters to pick out his secret identity on his way to the Daily Planet for his interview.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by stingermck
Random thought. We have a young Clark just starting out and Batman with a kid. And this is supposed to be at the same time?
I didnt really think about it like that. The Damian Robin does make it a bit awkward. I assume Bruce is at least in his late thirties or probably more like early forties. I kind of doubt theyll have a ten year old Damian as Robin. Maybe though..
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
My comment was mostly jokey but stillits been 45 years since Superman: The Movie. There are grandparents alive today who werent even born then.


J/K
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Y'all fools are making me want to watch Superman '78 tonight, rather than The Fantastic Four, which was my 'please help my brain stop' desperation movie for the evening.
Re: Superman: Legacy (2025)
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Maybe well finally get to see Supes going to LensCrafters to pick out his secret identity on his way to the Daily Planet for his interview.
Did they announce Ron Howard was in talks of directing?
