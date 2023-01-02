Superman: Legacy (2025)

Quote:

Set to open on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy will mark the start of the DCU, as Safran put it, but it will not be an origin story of the proverbial Man of Steel.



It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, Safran said. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.



Gunn is writing the project, and Safran said he hopes Gunn can be persuaded, perhaps, to direct it as well. (Gunn, sitting right next to Safran, remained uncharacteristically poker faced in response.)



Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made no secret that rebooting Superman was a top priority for the company as he spent much of 2022 searching for the right leaders for DC Studios. So its little surprise Gunn and Safran are turning to the most recognizable superhero in the world to lead the charge for the DCU.



Superman is for everyone, Gunn said. Thats a four quadrant film that should speak to everyone in the world.

