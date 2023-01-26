DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

We Have a Ghost (2023, D: Landon) S: Harbour, Mackie

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

We Have a Ghost (2023, D: Landon) S: Harbour, Mackie

   
Old 01-26-23, 11:18 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,455
Likes: 0
Received 3,393 Likes on 2,307 Posts
We Have a Ghost (2023, D: Landon) S: Harbour, Mackie


Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.
From the director of Happy Death Day and Freaky.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.