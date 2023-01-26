Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
So, was watching Dodgeball and the scene with Lance Armstrong always sticks out to me now since his steroid/cheating scandal totally contradicts what was meant to inspire Peter to go back and compete in the dodgeball tournament.
What other scenes and or movies have been affected by an actor and their off-screen shenanigans (after a films release)?
What other scenes and or movies have been affected by an actor and their off-screen shenanigans (after a films release)?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,149
Received 2,142 Likes on 1,420 Posts
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
Lost Highway becomes a lot creepier thanks to Robert Blake and his murdery shenanigans.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,661
Received 936 Likes on 584 Posts
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
The first thing that comes to mind is Woody Allen in Manhattan:
Allen co-stars as a twice-divorced 42-year-old comedy writer who dates a 17-year-old girl
Allen co-stars as a twice-divorced 42-year-old comedy writer who dates a 17-year-old girl
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,244
Received 1,729 Likes on 1,233 Posts
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
Any movie with O. J. Simpson in it.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,655
Received 235 Likes on 166 Posts
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
I think Blade Trinity had to be changed due to Wesley Snipes behavior.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off