Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins

Movie Talk

Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins

   
01-26-23, 10:48 AM
Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
So, was watching Dodgeball and the scene with Lance Armstrong always sticks out to me now since his steroid/cheating scandal totally contradicts what was meant to inspire Peter to go back and compete in the dodgeball tournament.

What other scenes and or movies have been affected by an actor and their off-screen shenanigans (after a films release)?
01-26-23, 10:55 AM
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
Lost Highway becomes a lot creepier thanks to Robert Blake and his murdery shenanigans.
01-26-23, 11:06 AM
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
The first thing that comes to mind is Woody Allen in Manhattan:
Allen co-stars as a twice-divorced 42-year-old comedy writer who dates a 17-year-old girl
01-26-23, 11:26 AM
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
Any movie with O. J. Simpson in it.
01-26-23, 11:31 AM
Re: Movies/Scenes that changed because of actor shenanagins
I think Blade Trinity had to be changed due to Wesley Snipes behavior.
