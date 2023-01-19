DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix

   
Old 01-19-23, 06:15 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,383
Likes: 0
Received 3,363 Likes on 2,288 Posts
JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix


Year 2194
Humanity's hope and ultimate weapon
A.I. combat warrior JUNG_E

Watch her break free

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho of HELLBOUND and TRAIN TO BUSAN

JUNG_E | January 20, only on Netflix

Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to win the war.
Last edited by dex14; 01-19-23 at 06:34 PM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-19-23, 06:17 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,172
Received 815 Likes on 630 Posts
Re: JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix
Since we haven't gotten the third Busan film, may as well get this. This looks awesome!
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.