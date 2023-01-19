JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix

Quote:

Year 2194

Humanity's hope and ultimate weapon

A.I. combat warrior JUNG_E



Watch her break free



Directed by Yeon Sang-ho of HELLBOUND and TRAIN TO BUSAN



JUNG_E | January 20, only on Netflix



Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to win the war.