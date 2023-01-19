JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix
JUNG_E (2023) -- from the director of Train To Busan -- Netflix
Year 2194
Humanity's hope and ultimate weapon
A.I. combat warrior JUNG_E
Watch her break free
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho of HELLBOUND and TRAIN TO BUSAN
JUNG_E | January 20, only on Netflix
Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to win the war.
Since we haven't gotten the third Busan film, may as well get this. This looks awesome!
