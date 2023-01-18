Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
#1
Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
#2
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
That's no good.
#3
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Hoping they find him and its a happy ending.
Ive always liked Sands even if he gives off a creepy vibe in most of his roles.
#4
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I know it gets slammed, but I really liked Boxing Helena.
Hope he's okay!
#5
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
no beuno.
#7
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Missing since Friday? I hope I don’t have to update the thread title…
#8
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Yeah that's almost a week. Doesn't sound good. Always enjoyed his work since A Room With a View, Warlock and Ken Russell's Gothic. Also Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. I really hope he's ok.
#9
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Two guys missing in the mountains for five days with bad weather doesn't sound like it will have a positive outcome.
Then again, I thought Jeremy Renner would lose a leg...
#10
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Hoping for the best for the 24 alumni (season 5).
CA had some crazy weather the past couple weeks. Surprised he would go hiking.
#11
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I just watched an episode of Person Of Interest with him in it a couple of days ago. I hope they find him well.
#12
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Not good theres no news yet. Just watched him in the great Arachnophobia recently. Always a cool somewhat sinister presence.
#13
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Finished up rewatching Stargate SG-1 last summer. He was the high priest of the Ori last two seasons.
Take it there's no cell phone coverage where he's at. Can't be pinged? Suppose it would be worse if there is cell coverage and he's not calling.
#14
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
It's been almost 1 week now. The chances of him being okay are not looking good and the fact that he went hiking by himself.
#15
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I do hope he is found and is OK. I've liked him as an actor since the Warlock movies, then in Stargate: Sg1, Rose Red, and everything in between.
#16
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
#17
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Terrible news, I've always been a big fan of the Warlock movies. Let's hope he is found in safe condition.
His last film then comes out on Blu-ray next week, The Ghosts of Monday. A haphazard, low-budget supernatural thriller but enjoyable enough if you consume a lot of horror.
https://www.doblu.com/2023/01/19/the...lu-ray-review/
#19
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I worry that if hes dead they wont end up finding a body until the spring when the snow melts. And by that point itll be a miracle of animals havent taken care of it.
I dont mean to sound morbid but it sounds like theres still snowfall in the forecast and the search has been pulled back to searching by air only. Seems like a pretty tall order for rescue crews when theres new snow on the ground.
#20
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
#21
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Wow, just hearing this now. Hope the best.
