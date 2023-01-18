Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike

I worry that if hes dead they wont end up finding a body until the spring when the snow melts. And by that point itll be a miracle of animals havent taken care of it.



I dont mean to sound morbid but it sounds like theres still snowfall in the forecast and the search has been pulled back to searching by air only. Seems like a pretty tall order for rescue crews when theres new snow on the ground.

