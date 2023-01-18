DVD Talk Forum

Old 01-18-23, 07:29 PM
Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Old 01-18-23, 07:44 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
That's no good.
Old 01-18-23, 07:46 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Hoping they find him and its a happy ending.

Ive always liked Sands even if he gives off a creepy vibe in most of his roles.
Old 01-18-23, 09:08 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I know it gets slammed, but I really liked Boxing Helena.

Hope he's okay!
Old 01-18-23, 09:37 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
no beuno.
Old 01-18-23, 10:13 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I hope he's okay.

Been a fan of his for what feels like forever.
Old 01-18-23, 10:18 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Missing since Friday? I hope I don’t have to update the thread title…
Old 01-19-23, 03:23 AM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Yeah that's almost a week. Doesn't sound good. Always enjoyed his work since A Room With a View, Warlock and Ken Russell's Gothic. Also Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. I really hope he's ok.
Old 01-19-23, 03:54 AM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Two guys missing in the mountains for five days with bad weather doesn't sound like it will have a positive outcome.

Then again, I thought Jeremy Renner would lose a leg...
Old 01-19-23, 09:52 AM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Hoping for the best for the 24 alumni (season 5).

CA had some crazy weather the past couple weeks. Surprised he would go hiking.
Old 01-19-23, 11:59 AM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I just watched an episode of Person Of Interest with him in it a couple of days ago. I hope they find him well.
Old 01-19-23, 04:53 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Not good theres no news yet. Just watched him in the great Arachnophobia recently. Always a cool somewhat sinister presence.
Old 01-19-23, 05:10 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Finished up rewatching Stargate SG-1 last summer. He was the high priest of the Ori last two seasons.
Take it there's no cell phone coverage where he's at. Can't be pinged? Suppose it would be worse if there is cell coverage and he's not calling.
Old 01-19-23, 05:13 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
It's been almost 1 week now. The chances of him being okay are not looking good and the fact that he went hiking by himself.
Old 01-19-23, 05:31 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I do hope he is found and is OK. I've liked him as an actor since the Warlock movies, then in Stargate: Sg1, Rose Red, and everything in between.
Old 01-19-23, 06:05 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Originally Posted by rw2516 View Post
Finished up rewatching Stargate SG-1 last summer. He was the high priest of the Ori last two seasons.
Take it there's no cell phone coverage where he's at. Can't be pinged? Suppose it would be worse if there is cell coverage and he's not calling.
If he had an iPhone 14 that has satellite emergency SOS. I read how useful it was for a couple driven off a steep hill landing roof down in a remote area. A potential lifesaver for anyone hiking on their own.
Old 01-19-23, 06:53 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Terrible news, I've always been a big fan of the Warlock movies. Let's hope he is found in safe condition.

His last film then comes out on Blu-ray next week, The Ghosts of Monday. A haphazard, low-budget supernatural thriller but enjoyable enough if you consume a lot of horror.

https://www.doblu.com/2023/01/19/the...lu-ray-review/
Old 01-19-23, 09:20 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Great to see so much love for the Warlock movies. I still remember when my dad took me to see the first one.
Old 01-19-23, 10:25 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
I worry that if hes dead they wont end up finding a body until the spring when the snow melts. And by that point itll be a miracle of animals havent taken care of it.

I dont mean to sound morbid but it sounds like theres still snowfall in the forecast and the search has been pulled back to searching by air only. Seems like a pretty tall order for rescue crews when theres new snow on the ground.
Old 01-19-23, 10:28 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
It's been almost 1 week now. The chances of him being okay are not looking good and the fact that he went hiking by himself.
The first report I read seemed to imply that he was hiking with another person, but there's also another missing hiker in a separate incident. The first report I read either thought they were together, or didn't make it clear that they weren't.

Old 01-19-23, 11:22 PM
Re: Actor Julian Sands reported missing while on hike
Wow, just hearing this now. Hope the best.
