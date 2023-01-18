DVD Talk Forum

Polite Society (2023, D: Manzoor) Indian martial arts action-comedy

Movie Talk

Polite Society (2023, D: Manzoor) Indian martial arts action-comedy

   
Polite Society (2023, D: Manzoor) Indian martial arts action-comedy
A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Focus Features will release the film April 28.


Re: Polite Society (2023, D: Manzoor) Indian martial arts action-comedy
Oh yea, I'll see that. I was interested when I saw this on the Sundance lineup. Looking forward to seeing the reviews coming out of the festival.
