Sharper (2023, D: Caron) S: Moore, Stan, Lithgow, Smith, Middleton

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton star in Sharpera psychological thriller in select theaters February 10 and streaming February 17 on Apple TV+.



No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.



Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.