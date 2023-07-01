Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
Another Grindhouse trailer will finally be a feature.
https://deadline.com/2023/01/borderl...ng-1235214050/
After word circulated today on the fanboy sites that Eli Roth has been supplanted by Deadpools Tim Miller on the long gestating Lionsgate vidgame adaptation Borderlands, allow Deadline to lend a little insight to what is actually happening. Roth handed over the reins on two weeks of reshoots to his pal Miller, because he has to get going with Thanksgiving, the horror film based on a mock trailer that Roth made for the Quentin Tarantino & Robert Rodriguez Grindhouse film. Roth has not been fired, despite a flurry of speculative reports to the contrary.
The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory teaser about a pseudo movie in which a slasher makes his own carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town that makes a big annual fuss over the annual turkey day. One of the pivotal scenes involved Roth himself, separated from his head while in the throes of passion with a date in a convertible. It was popular enough that plans formulated to make a feature length blood feast with Roth at the helm, but 15 years has passed since the original Grindhouse release and you could be forgiven for thinking that Thanksgiving was never coming.
Its here. Shooting will begin in March with a script by Jeff Rendell, with Spyglass behind it. Roger Birnbaum and Roth are producing.
Re: Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
I'm curious to see how they will flesh out the story but it's needs to be made really cheaply for the premise to work. I do hope it makes it to theaters and not straight to a streaming platform.
Re: Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
I had to check the date on the OP. I figured people stopped caring about this about 15 years ago.
Re: Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
It's about damn time!
Re: Thanksgiving (D: Eli Roth)
Hoping this ends up being as good as the trailer.
